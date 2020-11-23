With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/17/2020, 12:26pm PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Iota, the most powerful storm of 2020 (and the record-smashing 30th!) hits Central America; Hurricanes pushing further inland than ever before, thanks to climate change; Trump Administration rushes oil drilling in Alaska National Wildlife Refuge; PLUS: President-elect Biden meets with business and labor leaders to plan path forward on the economy and climate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump's last-minute environmental rules changes may make things hard for Biden; 115 Amazon lobbyists. 1 works on climate; Scientists link record-breaking hurricane season to climate crisis; White House taps second climate science denier to steer major U.S. climate change report; Grassland 2.0 Aims to Replace Soy and Corn Farming with Perennial Pasture in the Upper Midwest; Getting the Lead Out: Why Battery Recycling Is a Global Health Hazard; Giant Trees are Fire Casualties... PLUS: Did Trump scare Americans into caring about climate change?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



