IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Iota, the most powerful storm of 2020 (and the record-smashing 30th!) hits Central America; Hurricanes pushing further inland than ever before, thanks to climate change; Trump Administration rushes oil drilling in Alaska National Wildlife Refuge; PLUS: President-elect Biden meets with business and labor leaders to plan path forward on the economy and climate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump's last-minute environmental rules changes may make things hard for Biden; 115 Amazon lobbyists. 1 works on climate; Scientists link record-breaking hurricane season to climate crisis; White House taps second climate science denier to steer major U.S. climate change report; Grassland 2.0 Aims to Replace Soy and Corn Farming with Perennial Pasture in the Upper Midwest; Getting the Lead Out: Why Battery Recycling Is a Global Health Hazard; Giant Trees are Fire Casualties... PLUS: Did Trump scare Americans into caring about climate change?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Iota devastates Central America:
- 'In the hands of God:' Hurricane Iota pummels Central America (Reuters):
The port of Puerto Cabezas, still partly flooded and strewn with debris from devastation caused by Hurricane Eta two weeks ago, again bore the brunt of the storm's impact. Frightened residents huddled in shelters, fretting for their lives.
- Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks (AP)
- Hurricane Iota Live Updates: The Storm is Scouring Areas Devastated by Hurricane Eta NY Times)
- VIDEO: Records set by Hurricane Iota (CBS News)
- Dangerous Hurricane Iota Sets Late-Season Records (NASA Earth Observatory)
- Extreme weather explained: How climate change makes storms stronger (Deutsche-Welle)
- Hurricanes pushing further inland, thanks to man-made global warming:
- In a Warming World, Hurricanes Weaken More Slowly After They Hit Land (Inside Climate News):
An 'Aha!' Moment: For Chakraborty, the Nature study's senior author, the "aha!" moment came even before the research started. "We were studying the evolution of landfalling hurricanes using simulations and kept finding features that could not be explained using the prevailing models," he said. "Long story short, we realized that the prevailing models are missing a key component: the moisture stored in a hurricane."
- Hurricanes are staying stronger even over land as oceans warm from climate change, study finds (Washington Post)
- 'Mega-storms' to become far more frequent, and US infrastructure is not ready:
- Extreme rainfall projected to get more severe, frequent with warming (American Geophysical Union):
Climate and population changes would expose millions more to severe flooding in continental U.S.
- Researchers Predict More Frequent, Severe Megastorms Due to Climate Change (Times of San Diego)
- Pres.-Elect Joe Biden talks climate-resilient infrastructure with business, labor leaders:
- VIDEO: Joe Biden Speech on Economic Recovery Plan Transcript November 16 (Rev.com):
I laid out my Build Back Better plan. We laid out a plan that an independent analysis put out by Moody’s, a well-respected Wall Street firm, projected would create 18.6 million jobs. We talked about the need to own the electric vehicle market. We talked about climate a lot, building 550,000 charging stations, creating over a million good-paying union jobs here at home. The need for a federal government to invest more in clean energy research.
- Biden taps climate, environment hands for transition teams (Politico)
- Biden Plans to Move Fast With a ‘Climate Administration.’ Here’s How. (NY Times)
- VIDEO Q&A: What Joe Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" of the U.S. on climate change (CBS News)
- Can Biden's green agenda break the 'brown blockade'? (CNN)
- Trump Admin. rushes oil lease auction in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge:
- U.S. asks oil companies to nominate drilling parcels in Alaska refuge (Reuters)
- Trump officials rush to auction off rights to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge before Biden can block it (Washington Post):
"Even if leases are issued by the Trump administration, the Biden administration could seek to withdraw the leases if it concludes they were unlawfully issued or pose too great a threat to the environment," he said, adding the leaseholders could then argue they deserve financial compensation if the leases are invalidated.
- Trump Administration Rushes To Sell Oil Rights In Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (NPR)
- What Will Trump's Most Profound Legacy Be? Possibly Climate Damage (NY Times)
- 75 ways Trump made America dirtier and the planet warmer (Guardian UK)
- Shell Oil to push Biden to reinstate methane emission rules, establish carbon price:
- Shell Wants Biden to Reverse Methane Emissions Rollback (Bloomberg)
- Shell Wants Biden to Reverse Methane Emissions Rollback (no paywall - Bloomberg News/Yahoo News):
(Bloomberg) --- Royal Dutch Shell Plc will push for the reversal of President Donald Trump’s rollback of methane emissions rules and the introduction of carbon pricing when Joe Biden moves into the White House next year.
- Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want (NPR, 8/13/2020)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
