IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The oil industry is rebranding itself as a leader in climate action (Seriously.); Trump DOJ working with Big Oil to quash climate liability lawsuits; U.S. drinking water more widely contaminated than previously known; PLUS: A dose of climate reality from Greta Thunberg for the elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump removes pollution controls on streams and wetlands; America’s radioactive secret: fracking wastewater; Meet America's new superpolluters: Plastic plants; What’s in Republicans’ new climate-change push; California giant sequoias are dying 500 years before they are supposed to... PLUS: The freshwater giants are dying... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- PFAS: U.S. drinking water widely contamination with 'forever chemicals':
- US drinking water contamination with ‘forever chemicals’ far worse than scientists thought (Guradian UK)
- U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals': environment watchdog (Reuters):
“It’s nearly impossible to avoid contaminated drinking water from these chemicals,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist at EWG and co-author of the report.
- Oil indsutry rebranding itself as a climate action leader:
- U.S. oil industry launches ad campaign touting emissions cuts (Reuters)
- Oil lobby fends off 2020 candidates' calls to ban fracking with new ad campaign (Washington Post):
The American Petroleum Institute is planning to spend upward of $1 million through 2020 on a new advertising campaign arguing that it's actually part of the solution when it comes to slowing the rise of global temperatures.
- They're not scared. They're prepared: Fossil fuel companies have strategized about the rise of climate activists for decades (Heated)
- Major Oil and Gas Group Continues Financing Fraud With New Climate Ad Campaign (Center for Climate Integrity)
- VIDEO: Solving Big Challenges Requires Energy (American Petroleum Institute)
- API launches new national campaign 'Energy for Progress', highlights U.S. energy leadership in annual State of American Energy event (American Petroleum Institute)
- How the oil industry has spent billions to control the climate change conversation (Guardian UK)
- Trump DOJ working with Big Oil to quash climate liability lawsuits:
- Emails Reveal U.S. Justice Dept. Working Closely with Oil Industry to Oppose Climate Lawsuits (Inside Climate News):
DOJ attorneys describe working with industry lawyers as a ‘team,’ raising questions about whether government was representing the American people.
- Who Controls Trump's Environmental Policy? (NY Times):
Among 20 of the most powerful people in government environment jobs, most have ties to the fossil fuel industry or have fought against the regulations they now are supposed to enforce.
- Energy Firms Have Friend At Trump's Interior: Their Former Lobbyist (Mother Jones)
- U.N. rules in favor of climate refugees:
- Climate Threats Are Grounds For Seeking Asylum, UN Body Rules (Earther)
- People Urgently Fleeing Climate Crisis Cannot Be Sent Home, UN Rules (BBC)
- Climate refugees cannot be sent back home, United Nations rules in landmark decision (CNN)
- Millions of future climate refugees may need protection, U.N. committee warns (CBS News)
- Climate reality vs. Trump's stupidity at WEF in Davos:
- VIDEO: Greta Thunberg's Message to Capitalists: 'Act as if You Loved Your Children' (Earther):
“Our house is still on fire,” she said during her speech. “Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour, and we are telling you to act as if you loved your children above all else.”
- Greta Thunberg's Message at Davos Forum: 'Our House Is Still on Fire' (NY Times)
- Trump hails 1tn trees plan but ignores roots of problem (Guardian UK)
- At Davos, the Greta-Donald Dust-Up Was Hardly a Fair Fight (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: Trump warns against "prophets of doom" (CBS)
- Trump and the Teenager: A Climate Showdown at Davos (NY Times)
- Mnuchin Attacks Greta Thunberg, Says She Needs To Study Economics (Talking Points Memo)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Trump Removes Pollution Controls on Streams and Wetlands (NY Times)
- America’s Radioactive Secret: Oil-and-gas wells produce nearly a trillion gallons of toxic waste a year (Rolling Stone)
- Trump admin fast-tracks Colorado River pipeline (E&E News)
- California launches rulemaking to manage transition away from natural gas (Utility Dive)
- The lessons from historic preservation councils blocking solar panels (Vox)
- Meet America's new superpolluters: Plastic plants (E&E News)
- Arizona Public Service sets 100% clean energy target, but doesn't rule out carbon capture for gas plants (Utility Dive)
- Exclusive: What’s in Republicans’ new climate-change push (Axios)
- The Freshwater Giants Are Dying (NY Times)
- California Giant Sequoias Dying 500 Years Before They Are Supposed To (Guardian UK)
- Peruvian Indigenous Group Wins Suit To Block Amazon Oil Exploration (Reuters)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page