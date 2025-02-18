With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The costs of climate change continue to mount, as extreme weather strikes across the U.S.; Trump Administration's FEMA already denying disaster aid, even to 'red' states; PLUS: Trump officials fired nuclear staff that oversee the country's nuclear weapons stockpile... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Senior DOJ prosecutor quit after being told to investigate Biden climate spending; Trump wants states to 'clean up forests' to stop wildfires but he cuts funds; EPA fires nearly 400 workers after OPM order; EPA chief seeks to claw back $20 billion in climate funding; CO and CT lowered utility bills by reining in lobbying; World’s largely unprotected peatlands are ticking 'carbon bomb', warns study... PLUS: After landing his dream job as a park ranger, he’s ‘heartbroken’ to be let go in federal cuts... and much, MUCH more! ...

