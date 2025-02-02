THIS WEEK: Blame Gaming ... MAGA Me Too-ing ... Buyer's Remorsing ... And more! ...
By Brad Friedman on 2/2/2025, 6:35am PT
(Click to enlarge!...)
(REMEMBER: Click to enlarge!...)
As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
Share article...