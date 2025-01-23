With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/23/2025, 10:13am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Unprecedented blizzard warning and record snowstorm shuts down the South; New wildfire and evacuations in L.A. County; Donald Trump spews delusional lies about California's water; PLUS: Last year, the U.S. saw 27 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Fossil fuel companies use Twitter/X social media to block climate progress; Analysis: How Trump-proof is Biden’s environmental legacy?; Illegal turn: Will Trump's 'energy emergency' work?; Trump's end to "EV mandate" could weaken automakers against China; Not even sea life is safe from the L.A. fires... PLUS: L.A. fires: the incarcerated firefighters battling blazes... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



