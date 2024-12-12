With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/12/2024, 10:53am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Firefighters struggle to contain ferocious Malibu wildfire; The planet is getting drier, new study finds; PLUS: Arctic tundra has shifted to a source of climate pollution, NOAA reports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump names price for avoiding all environment regulations: $1 billion; Arizona AG sues Saudi firm over 'excessive' groundwater pumping; Environmental journalist in Cambodia killed by suspected logger; SCOTUS allows Biden plan to address toxic coal ash; Social media is a growing vehicle for climate misinformation; 'Climate bomb' warning over $200 billion wave of new gas projects... PLUS: This national park is a lab for climate change mitigation efforts... and much, MUCH more! ...

