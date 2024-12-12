IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Firefighters struggle to contain ferocious Malibu wildfire; The planet is getting drier, new study finds; PLUS: Arctic tundra has shifted to a source of climate pollution, NOAA reports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump names price for avoiding all environment regulations: $1 billion; Arizona AG sues Saudi firm over 'excessive' groundwater pumping; Environmental journalist in Cambodia killed by suspected logger; SCOTUS allows Biden plan to address toxic coal ash; Social media is a growing vehicle for climate misinformation; 'Climate bomb' warning over $200 billion wave of new gas projects... PLUS: This national park is a lab for climate change mitigation efforts... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Fire crews grapple with ferocious Malibu blaze:
- Franklin Fire in Malibu enters steep terrain, scorches over 4,000 acres (CBS News)
- Fire crews make progress in Malibu blaze as thousands remain evacuated (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke recalls neighbors carrying him to safety after he exhausted himself evacuating from Malibu fires (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Malibu resident stops Franklin Fire from burning his home and helps neighbors save their houses (CBS News)
- The planet is getting drier, new U.N. study finds:
- The global threat of drying lands: Regional and global aridity trends and future projections (UN Convention to Combat Desertification)
- Drylands now make up 40% of land on Earth, excluding Antarctica, study says (Guardian):
An area nearly a third larger than India turned permanently arid in past three decades, research shows..."Droughts end. When an area's climate becomes drier, however, the ability to return to previous conditions is lost. The drier climates now affecting vast lands across the globe will not return to how they were, and this change is redefining life on Earth."
- Three-quarters of Earth's land got drier in recent decades, U.N. says (NY Times):
From the American West to eastern China, more than three-quarters of Earth's land became persistently drier in recent decades, according to a new United Nations report that called the shift a "global, existential peril." Industrial emissions of planet-warming gases were a major culprit, the report said. If nations don't stop the rise in temperatures, the drying is likely to expose more places to sand and dust storms, wildfires, water shortages, crop failures and desertification.
- NOAA warns Arctic tundra has shifted from carbon sink to carbon source:
- Arctic tundra becoming source of carbon dioxide emissions (NOAA)
- Arctic Report Card: Update for 2024 (NOAA in the Arctic)
- The state of the Arctic: High temperatures, melting ice, fires and unprecedented emissions (NBC News)::
The Arctic just experienced its second-hottest year on record. And concerningly, the region's tundra has transitioned from being a sink for carbon to a source of emissions as permafrost melts to release methane. That will only amplify the amount of heat-trapping gases that enter the atmosphere, paving the way for further warming.
- Why new Arctic climate change findings are so significant (Axios):
Each of these developments - and more - are allowing the tundra to transition into a net source of greenhouse gases, which scientists discovered from looking at 2024's data as well as two decades of observations.
- VIDEO: AGU24 Press conference: NOAA 2024 Arctic Report Card (American Geophysical Union/Youtube)
- VIDEO: NOAA's short video press release, Arctic Report Card 2024 (NOAA/Youtube)
- NOAA, federal science agencies face uncertain future under Trump:
- Arctic Tundra Shifts to Source of Climate Pollution, According to New Report Card (Inside Climate News):
The final Arctic Report Card of President Joe Biden's term injects uncertainty into the climate picture at the same time that NOAA and other U.S. science agencies head into an unknown future. President-elect Donald Trump, who does not view climate change as a serious threat, has pledged to slash the size of the federal government. His choice for budget director helped craft a roadmap, known as Project 2025, that describes NOAA as "one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm industry" and calls for the agency to be broken up, with most of its climate research ended.
- Project 2025 plan calls for demolition of NOAA and National Weather Service (LA Times, 7/28/2024)
- Already in political crosshairs, fates of NOAA and FEMA hang in the election balance (NBC News, 11/3/2024)
- FWS proposes adding Monarch Butterfly to endangered species list:
- VIDEO: U.S. wildlife officials plan to list monarch butterflies as endangered species (AP)
- Monarch butterflies a big step closer to protection under Endangered Species Act (Yahoo News):
After a 90-day public comment period, the agency will make a final decision. "Despite its fragility, (the monarch) is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature when we just give them a chance," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said in a written statement. "Science shows that the monarch needs that chance, and this proposed listing invites and builds on unprecedented public participation in shaping monarch conservation efforts."
- Monarch Butterflies Might Soon Be Listed as Threatened Under the Endangered Species Act (Smithsonian Magazine)
- What's happening with monarch butterflies? One overwintering site counts only 107 so far (USA Today)
A 90-day comment period will open on December 12, 2024, and will close on March 12, 2025. Information about how to submit comments can be found on regulations.gov by searching for docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137...Everyone can play a role in saving the monarch butterfly.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Trump names price for avoiding all environment regulations: $1 billion (Huffington Post)
- VIDEO: Getting ready for winter's weather whiplash (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Arizona AG Sues Saudi Firm Over 'Excessive' Groundwater Pumping (AP)
- Environmental journalist in Cambodia shot and killed by suspected logger (Mongabay)
- Supreme Court allows Biden plan to address toxic coal ash (NY Times)
- Massages and country clubs: your electric bill may be funding lavish perks (Floodlight)
- Social media is a growing vehicle for climate misinformation (Inside Climate News)
- Biden doubles tariffs on Chinese solar panel components (The Hill)
- 'Climate Bomb' warning over $200 billion wave of new gas projects (Guardian)
- This national park is a lab for climate change mitigation efforts (Sierra Magazine)
- A Supreme Court Case About a Railway Could Have Widespread Impacts on U.S. Environmental Laws (Inside Climate News)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)