IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Massive Hurricane Helene menaces Florida; Global warming doubled the odds of Central Europe's catastrophic flooding; PLUS: Biden promotes climate action at his final U.N. address and at Climate Week, but warns success is fragile... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): America's climate and economy are on the ballot; Hurricanes have changed. The way we prepare for them should, too; As Galveston faces rapid sea level rise, developers are building new condos; Extreme weather has a surprising impact on voters' attitudes about climate change; Another train car leaked dangerous chemicals in Ohio. Here's what to know; Cattle burn as 'monster' wildfires rage in Argentina ranchlands... PLUS: Global solar growth is on track for another record-breaking year... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Helene menaces Florida:
- Hurricane Helene live updates: Storm intensifies as it takes aim at Florida (NBC News):
Helene is expected to intensify and become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida late tomorrow. A storm surge warning has been issued for the Florida Keys and most of Florida's west coast, signaling a likelihood of life-threatening inundation. Surges could reach up to 20 feet.
- Hurricane Helene forecast to explode into catastrophic Category 4 ahead of Florida landfall (CNN):
Hurricane Helene will grow into a massive, sprawling monster as it tracks north – one that won’t just slam Florida, but also much of the Southeast...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee described the storm surge threat for Apalachee Bay as "catastrophic and/or potentially unsurvivable" in an update Wednesday.
- VIDEO: FEMA Prepping for "Multi State" Impacts from Helene (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Helene’s Worst Impacts Could be Inland (This Is Not Cool blog)
- VIDEO: Hurricane Helene on path for Florida with significant strengthening expected before landfall (CBS News)
- In the past 6 years, 4 major hurricanes have hit Florida (WKMG-Orlando)
- Uninsurable America: Climate change hits the insurance industry (Axios, 6/6/2023)
- Storm Surge: The Deadliest Threat (Weather Channel)
- Project 2025 calls for privatizing National Weather Service:
- VIDEO: Nation’s top weather and climate service faces potential political storm (PBS NewsHour),/li>
- Project 2025 plan calls for demolition of NOAA and National Weather Service (LA Times)
- Florida’s bracing for a major hurricane. This is why we need NOAA, not Project 2025 (Miami Herald)
- Hurricane John regenerates, will make 2nd landfall in Mexico:
- John strengthens into a hurricane again and threatens flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Mexico, forecasters say (AP)
- Back to hurricane strength, John soaks Mexico's Pacific coast (Reuters)
- Hurricane John's rapid intensification catches Mexico tourist hubs of Acapulco and Puerto Escondido off guard (AP)
- Central Europe floods made twice as likely by climate change:
- VIDEO: Deadly flooding in Central Europe made twice as likely by climate change (AP):
The World Weather Attribution study also warned that in a world with even more warming — specifically 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming since preindustrial times, the likelihood of ferocious four-day storms would grow by 50% compared to current levels. Such storms would grow in intensity, too, the authors found.
- Climate change and high exposure increased costs and disruption to lives and livelihoods from flooding associated with exceptionally heavy rainfall in Central Europe (World Weather Attribution)
- Climate change made Central Europe floods more likely: study (DW News):
"Yet again, these floods highlight the devastating results of fossil fuel-driven warming," said Joyce Kimutai, the study's lead author and a climate researcher at Imperial College London. "Until oil, gas and coal are replaced with renewable energy, storms like Boris will unleash even heavier rainfall, driving economy-crippling floods."
- OPEC predicts world will remain addicted to oil:
- No peak oil demand 'on the horizon', phaseout a 'fantasy': OPEC (AFP)
- OPEC boosts long-term oil demand outlook, driven by developing world growth (Reuters)
- Climate Week news, protests and events:
- VIDEO: Climate Week NYC hopes to bring solutions amid a growing eco-anxiety (NBC News)
- At least 24 people arrested at climate protest outside Citigroup building in Tribeca (ABC-New York),/li>
- Activists chained themselves to the Mass. State House to protest lack of climate action. But does anyone care? (Boston Globe)
- Climate Week NYC: The Auto The Auto Industry’s Green Revolution (WPIX-New York)
- How Climate Week in New York Turned Into 'Burning Man for Climate Geeks' (NY Times):
Mx.Gonia said both the "SAVE HER!" drag shows at Brooklyn’s House of Yes sold out quickly, evidence that there was space in the climate movement for more than doom and gloom. "Gloom is a very inspiring motivator in the short term," she said. "It's not an inspiring motivator in the longer term. This is not some toxic positivity movement. This is 'hey, we know the problems are real.' So are the solutions, right? Right."
- In NYC And Elsewhere, Climate Protesters Say Action Isn’t Fast Enough (AP)
- Biden warns climate progress is fragile at United Nations and Climate Week :
- Biden on his climate legacy: ‘We did it’ (Politico/MSN)"
“Kamala and I have pursued an ambitious climate policy focused on growth,” Biden said to about 200 people at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in the Plaza Hotel. “We were told it couldn’t get done. But we did it.”
- Biden celebrates climate wins and warns of reversals under Trump: (NY times):
At an event in New York, the president said federal investments in climate action would be at risk if former President Donald J. Trump retook the White House.
- VIDEO: Biden farewell UN address (PBS NewsHour):
President Joe Biden declared in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the U.S. must not retreat from the world, as Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon edged toward all-out war and Israel’s bloody operation against Hamas in Gaza neared the one-year mark.
- VIDEO: President Biden delivers remarks on climate at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum (Twitter)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden Before the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (White House)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden on Climate at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum | New York, NY (White House)
- Biden’s final UN address: ‘There is so much more I want to get done’ (Politico)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
Share article...
- America’s Climate and Economy Are on the Ballot (The American Prospect)
- Hurricanes have changed. The way we prepare for them should, too. (CNN)
- As Galveston faces rapid sea level rise, developers are building new condos (Washington Post)
- Global solar growth is on track for another record-breaking year (Electrek),
- Extreme Weather Has Had a Surprising Impact on Voters’ Attitudes About Climate Change (Mother Jones)
- Judge approves $600 million settlement for residents near fiery East Palestine, Ohio train derailment (CBS News)
- Another Train Car Leaked Chemicals In Ohio. Here’s What To Know About It. (Washington Post)
- Azerbaijan Offers To Fund Climate-Vulnerable Islands' Delegates At COP29 (Reuters)
- Cattle Burn As ‘Monster’ Wildfires Rage In Argentina Ranchlands (Reuters)
- VIDEO; Comedy: Grandad, What was it Like to Be Addicted to Automobiles? (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Tweak To Mortgage Rules Could Save Homeowners Thousands In Energy Bills (Grist)
- How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- Biden celebrates climate wins and warns of reversals under Trump: (NY times):