IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate change and climate action woven into the Democratic National Convention; 99% of Americans have been affected by extreme weather just since May; PLUS: Buckle up --- 2024 is second only to 2023 for billion dollar weather disasters so far this year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Microplastics are infiltrating brain tissue, human organs, studies show; Oil companies and Leonard Leo's dark money are funding push by GOP states to block climate laws; Fracking wells forced on many US landowners, study finds; Trump vows to ax clean power plant rule; In Wisconsin senate race, voters wil pick between two candidates with widely differing climate rules; Focus on heat illness intensifies after death of Baltimore sanitation worker; Ford delays new EV plant, cancels electric three-row SUV as it shifts strategy; Multi-day energy storage from Minnesota to Maine... PLUS: Multi-day energy storage from Minnesota to Maine... and much, MUCH more! ...

