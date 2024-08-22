IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate change and climate action woven into the Democratic National Convention; 99% of Americans have been affected by extreme weather just since May; PLUS: Buckle up --- 2024 is second only to 2023 for billion dollar weather disasters so far this year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Microplastics are infiltrating brain tissue, human organs, studies show; Oil companies and Leonard Leo's dark money are funding push by GOP states to block climate laws; Fracking wells forced on many US landowners, study finds; Trump vows to ax clean power plant rule; In Wisconsin senate race, voters wil pick between two candidates with widely differing climate rules; Focus on heat illness intensifies after death of Baltimore sanitation worker; Ford delays new EV plant, cancels electric three-row SUV as it shifts strategy; Multi-day energy storage from Minnesota to Maine... PLUS: Multi-day energy storage from Minnesota to Maine... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- DNC 2024 highlights stark contrast with GOP on climate, environment:
- Democrats are worlds apart from the GOP on climate change. Here's what their platform says (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)
- 2024 Democratic Platform Emphasizes Economic Case For Climate Action (The Hill)
- Democrats trust Harris slightly more than Biden on climate change, an AP-NORC poll finds (AP)
- 2024 Poll: Americans’ Views on Climate Change and Policy in 12 Charts (Univ. of Chicago)
- Project 2025 Would Devastate Climate Action (This Is Not Cool blog)
- At the Republican National Convention, Climate Change Isn’t a Problem (NY Times)
- Harris Planning Bold Action on Climate Change, Advisor Says (Bloomberg)
- Democrats unveil 2024 platform ahead of convention kickoff (Axios)
- The Inflation Reduction Act at Two (The Prospect)
- Trump vs. Biden's historic climate agenda (Politico)
- Opinion: Trump’s climate plans are not just unscientific, they’re also weird. (The Hill)
- Climate action woven throughout DNC 2024:
- Climate change to get its moment in the sun at Democratic convention on Thursday (NPR)
- Finally, Someone Is Talking About Climate Change at a National Party Convention (Esquire):
Climate and the environment, invisible at the Republican National Convention last month, hangs heavy over the proceedings here at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago...Al Eastman, an Oglala Sioux climate scientist from the Rosebud reservation in South Dakota, who said: "Just last month, there was something that was a little surprising. There were 27 tornadoes in one evening in the Chicagoland area. I was working that evening and it was a pretty exciting ride home—trees falling down into homes and into the street....My relatives back in South Dakota talk about drought. The bottom line is that we just need to elect people that are willing to stand up and fight the climate crisis, and for the solutions."
- Democrats lean on climate during convention's first day (E&E News):
"We deserve leaders who acknowledge the threats - heck, the existence - of climate change," said Lina Hidalgo, the elected executive for Harris County, Texas, after recalling Harris' call to her in the midst of the February 2021 blackouts in the state.
- VIDEO, transcript: President Biden Addresses Democratic National Convention (Rev)
- Joe Biden's Enormous, Contradictory, and Fragile Climate Legacy (Mother Jones)
- VIDEO, transcript: Bernie Sanders Speaks at 2024 Democratic National Convention (Rev)
- VIDEO,transcipt: Barack Obama Speaks at the Democratic National Convention (Rev)
- VIDEO: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks out in support of VP Kamala Harris at DNC (KHOU-TV/Youtube)
- VIDEO, transcript: Sen. Rafael Warnock (Rev)
- U.S. has suffered 19 billion-dollar disasters in 2024 so far:
- US tallies 19 billion-dollar disasters so far in 2024; 5 of them in Indiana (WISH-TV, Indiana)
- Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters in 2024 (NOAA)
- VIDEO: Texas sees home insurance rates skyrocket as disaster costs pile up (NBC News):
As climate change fuels a stark increase in extreme weather, it is also driving up the cost of homeowner's insurance. In recent decades, Texas has seen more billion-dollar disasters than any other state, causing the price of homeowner's insurance premiums there to skyrocket.
- Nearly all Americans affected by extreme weather since May:
- If You Weren’t Under an Extreme-Weather Alert, You’re Alone (Bloomberg)
- Boiling Point: Heat, fires, floods — extreme weather has affected 99% of Americans (LA Times)
- Intensifying weather disasters to cause economic and political disruption:
- When will climate change turn life in the U.S. upside down? (Yale Climate Connections):
Intensifying extreme weather events and an insurance crisis are likely to cause significant economic and political disruption in the U.S. sometime in the next 15 years.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Microplastics Are Infiltrating Brain Tissue, Human Organs, Studies Show (Guardian)
- Fracking wells forced on many US landowners, study finds (The Hill)
- Trump Vows To Ax Power Plant Rule (E&E News)
- In Wisconsin Senate Race, Voters Will Pick Between Two Candidates With Widely Differing Climate Views (Inside Climate News)
- Focus on heat illness intensifies after death of Baltimore sanitation worker (Waste Dive)
- Ford delays new EV plant, cancels electric three-row SUV as it shifts strategy (CNBC)
- More Than 4 Billion People Don’t Have Access To Clean Water At Home (Vox)
- Multi Day Energy Storage from Minnesota to Maine (This Is Not Cool blog)
- La. Advocate Leading Fight Against Ammonia Plant: ‘I Already Feel Ignored’ (Floodlight)
- TotalEnergies’ Ad Found ‘Misleading’ Over Sustainability Claim (Bloomberg)
- Oil Firms And Dark Money Fund Push By GOP States To Block Climate Laws (Guardian)
- Calif. Legislators Say New Laws Must Protect Farmworkers From Extreme Heat (LA Times)
- Americans have saved billions with a law they know next to nothing about (CNN)
- How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)