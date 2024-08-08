Trump's earful of weird press conference lies; Vance's 'ban on red meat' lie; Walz' gun safety and climate action governing prowess; Harris' rising odds v. GOP's 'suppress the vote, contest the vote' plans...
By Brad Friedman on 8/8/2024, 6:56pm PT
Our initial plans for today's BradCast were somewhat sullied by the disgraced former President's last minute announcement of what he called a "press conference" down at his resort home this afternoon. But he's also somewhat sullied the last 10 years or so of life in America, so we should be used to it by now. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
Among our coverage today...
- Donald Trump spewed a remarkable tsunami of lies and nonsense during an hour-long presser this afternoon, stacked with questions from mostly rightwing media outlets. It was ostensibly called to announce he had "agreed" to three Presidential Debates in September on Fox "News", ABC News and NBC News, and for a Vice-Presidential debate moderated by CBS News. The only one of those actually confirmed or agreed to by his opponent, as of air time, was the one on ABC that had long been agreed to by Kamala Harris, even as Trump had previously tried to duck out of it. We share just a few of his many weird lies told today, most of them stale and/or hilarious. Beyond that, we were just happy to see that his right ear (as seen in a close-up at right, from the photo above, taken today at Mar-a-Lago) appears to have healed up so well that it almost looks as if he had never been shot at all by a bullet from an AR-15 military-style assault rifle just over three weeks ago.
- Trump's Vice-Presidential running mate, J.D. Vance, is a piker when it comes to spewing ridiculous lies and nonsense, compared to his running mate. But he's working on it. And he was happy, over the weekend during a rally in Atlanta, to repeat several of the lies Trump and Fox 'News' love to tell. Among them, that Kamala Harris wants "to take away your gas car" and that "she even wants to take away your ability to eat red meat." Both are complete fabrications, of course, and we might have let them slide, but for his claim that "the fake news will fact check. They'll fact check it 'true'. She actually said that." We're not fake news, of course, but that Vance/Trump lie has already been fact-checked. I don’t know how to couch this, nor cushion the blow for Vance, but, as it turns out, it's not actually true in the slightest.
- Then there are the Vice-Presidential candidates, like MN Gov. Tim Walz, who has this annoying habit of telling the truth about stuff. It doesn't give us much to fact-check, but it does free up time to learn about the possible future Veep by sharing some fantastic video from 2022, in which he explained how to fix a burnt-out headlight harness from his 2014 Ford Edge with a $7.99 part from NAPA Auto Parts ("Just clip off the back, use some shrink-wrapped connectors on there, tape it back together and put it back in. It's about a five-minute fix and you're back on the road safe and sound.") And some rousing remarks from State of the State Address in 2023, before the passage of a slew of popular gun safety measures in MN like red flag laws and universal background checks. ("The time for hiding behind 'thoughts and prayers' is long gone. What we need is action and we need it now! So here's what's gonna happen: We've got a gun safety bill on the table, and we're gonna get it passed, and I'm gonna sign it." And they did and he did.)
- The polls continue to surge for Kamala Harris since she took over at the top of the ticket just over three weeks ago. With most of the major polling averages (538, NYT, RealClearPolitics) now putting her up over Trump nationally by give or take 1 or 2 points. That's a huge swing from where Joe Biden was polling just before he dropped out and endorsed Harris. But for a separate indication of how things are going for the Harris-Walz ticket, the UK betting site Oddschecker observed today, that "For the first time since Kamala Harris stepped in for Joe Biden, she has overtaken Donald Trump as the betting favourite to win the US election. A wild swing in odds over the past three weeks." That's all great news for democracy fans, of course. But, as Desi likes to warn (and as a listener reminds us via email today), neither the polling numbers nor betting odds take the GOP's plans to "suppress the vote and contest the vote" by blocking certification into full consideration.
- Finally, Desi Doyen has our latest Green News Report with news on Hurricane Debby coming back to the Carolinas today for a catastrophic second helping, and on Dem VP candidate Tim Walz' proven record as a climate champion, having adopted, as Minnesota's Governor, nearly 40 "cutting edge climate and clean energy laws and policies" that could be seen as a national policy template, as he cast "the fight against climate change" in his state "as an economic win for residents and an imperative for the state's children"...
|
(Snail mail support to "Brad Friedman, 7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594 Los Angeles, CA 90028" always welcome too!)
Share article...