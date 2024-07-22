Party unites behind Vice President, moves from turmoil to relief to inevitable uncertainty about risky path ahead; Listeners ring in...

Brad Friedman By on 7/22/2024, 5:29pm PT

Like it or not, we live in historic times. Personally, I could live with a bit less history making news damned near every day now. But this is what we got and so this is where we go, yet again, on today's BradCast. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

As you may have heard, on Sunday, Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race against convicted criminal and now official GOP nominee Donald Trump, who accepted his party's nod in an unprecedentedly long (and boring, and falsehood-filled) acceptance speech last week in Milwaukee.

About thirty minutes after his announcement that he would be passing the torch on Sunday, Biden (apparently taking our advice from about a month ago) immediately endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, for the top of the Democratic ticket.

Since then, praise for Biden from top elected Democrats and world leaders has been pouring in, along with endorsements for Harris, who will have to win the nomination among delegates at the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago. AP reports, however, that more than half of the pledged Democratic delegates needed to clinch the nomination have already indicated they will support Harris, as have all 50 state Democratic Party chairs.

In addition to endorsements, financial support has also been flooding in from the public since Biden's announcement on Sunday, with Democrats reportedly raising a record-breaking $81 million in small donations over the past 24 hours.

So, how do some of our listeners --- many of whom were adamant just two weeks ago that Biden should stay in the race --- feel about the President's decisions on Sunday to both drop out of the running and endorse Harris? And who might they like to see as her Vice-Presidential running-mate if she is able to secure the nomination next month in Chicago?

We open the phone lines to listeners today on all of that and many other interesting points amid yet another historic and unprecedented moment in American politics. So, how many will this week bring? Don't ask...

