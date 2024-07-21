President announces intention in letter to American people, follows up with Tweet declaring endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris...

Brad Friedman Byon 7/21/2024, 11:17am PT

Well, it now appears to be official...

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. ... I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

Here is his full letter to the American people...

The President did not directly endorse anyone in his letter. But, minutes after it was made public, he did so --- much as I had suggested me might the day after his disastrous debate last month --- on Twitter, with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris...

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.

* * *

UPDATE: So who would you like to see as her VP? Please ring in in comments! May share this week on air!



