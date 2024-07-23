IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden withdraws from the 2024 race with a legacy of unprecedented climate action; Apparent successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, was a climate action warrior; PLUS: At the GOP convention, Republicans replay the golden oldies, highlighting lies over facts on energy and climate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Biden exits 2024 race with an unprecedented legacy for climate action:
- US: Joe Biden’s legacy on climate and energy (Carbon Brief)
- Joe Biden's legacy on climate and energy (Axios)
- 35 Major Climate Initiatives Under Biden (Legal Planet):
By any measure, it has been an eventful four years for climate policy, with billions in spending and many major regulations finalized. Here’s a timeline of the Top 30 actions.
- How Joe Biden 'broke OPEC' and rewrote the rules for oil trading (MSNBC)
- Carbon pollution is down in the U.S., but not fast enough to meet Biden’s 2030 goal, new report says (AP):
“Absent other changes," the U.S. is on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade, said Ben King, associate director at Rhodium and lead author of the study.
- U.S. is making progress on its climate goals — but still falling short (Washington Post):
The annual report by the independent research firm Rhodium Group projected that the United States will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 38 percent to 56 percent below 2005 levels in 2035. Under the Paris climate accord, the United States has pledged to cut its emissions between 50 percent and 52 percent by the end of this decade.
- Tracking Progress: Climate Action Under the Biden Administration (World Resources Institute)
- Biden's big impact on climate diplomacy (Axios)
- VP Kamala Harris built an impressive climate, environmental record:
- What Would A Harris Presidency Mean For The Climate? (grist):
A look at Kamala Harris' record on clean energy, climate diplomacy, and environmental justice in California, the Senate, and the White House.
- Harris Seen as Tougher Oil Industry Opponent Than Biden (Bloomberg)
- Where Kamala Harris stands on Green New Deal and climate initiatives (ABC News)
- How Kamala Harris made an enemy of the U.S. oil industry and what it means for her candidacy (Houston Chronicle)
- VIDEO: Kamala Harris speaks at Delaware election headquarters (YouTube)
- VIDEO: Kamala on Climate (This Is Not Cool blog)
- RNC Milwaukee: Republicans vow to accelerate climate catastrophe:
- Fact-check: Donald Trump’s RNC speech in Milwaukee was full of falsehoods about immigrants, the economy (Poynter)
- Fact-Checking the Republican National Convention on Energy Claims (NY Times)
- Fact-Checking Trump’s Speech and More: Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (NY Times):
There is no electric vehicle mandate. The Biden administration has imposed rules requiring carmakers to meet new average emissions limits across their entire product line. It is up to auto manufacturers how to comply.
- How Trump could exit the Paris climate deal — and thwart reentry (E&E News)
- Growth of U.S. EV charging network acclerating:
- Range Anxiety Receding as Chargers Multiply. And they Have Waffles. (This Is Not Cool blog):
At the current pace, public fast-charging sites will outnumber gas stations in the US in about eight years — but charger momentum is only expected to accelerate. North American operators will spend a collective $6.1 billion on charging infrastructure this year, nearly double their 2023 investment, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That annual spend is expected to double again by 2030.
- Electric Vehicles Strain the Automaker-Big Oil Alliance (Inside Climate News):
In the clean car battle, the oil industry leans on friends—including Donald Trump—to keep gasoline transport alive, while carmakers steer toward an EV future.
