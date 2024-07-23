Guest: 'Leaving MAGA' Founder and Exec. Director Rich Logis; Also: Kamala takes Milwaukee in first rally; MUCH more...

Brad Friedman

Following the tumultuous events of the last several days (and weeks) today seemed a good moment on The BradCast to check in on how the MAGA side of the aisle is processing everything that is going on. [Audio link to full show follows below.]

BUT FIRST, some quick news items, including the "roaring crowd" which greeted newly presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, during her first rally following President Biden's decisions on Sunday to leave the race and toss his support to Harris. Tuesday's rally comes on the same day that Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Hakeem Jeffries joined a rapidly growing list of elected Democrats and pledged DNC delegates coalescing behind the Vice President's candidacy. It also follows on the all-time record shattering $100 million in donations that have flooded into her campaign coffers over the 24 hours following Biden's announcement and the nearly 60,000 voters since Sunday who have reportedly joined the campaign as volunteers.

Speaking to a huge crowd in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Harris --- a former California District Attorney and Attorney General --- described the choice this November as one between "freedom and chaos", as she laid out how she plans to prosecute her case against the 79-year old 34-time convicted felon, adjudicated rapist and fraudster, Donald Trump. We share a few sound bites from her rally today.

In other news today, Biden announced that he will address the nation from the Oval Office at 8pm ET on Wednesday explaining his decisions; Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation following the security lapse that led to the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13; And Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey finally announced he would be resigning next month following his conviction on 16 felony bribery and corruption charges. Fellow Democrats had been calling for Menendez' resignation for months, while Republicans, ironically, did not, since, after all, they are now supporting a man who has 34 felony convictions as their party's Presidential nominee!

IN THE MEANTIME, Republicans are having a difficult time figuring out their plan of attack against Harris after spending years assuming they'd be running against Biden. So, how are Trump's MAGA supporters responding to all of this?

We're joined today by former, dyed-in-the-wool MAGA member, RICH LOGIS who, after voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020 finally came to realize that he had been played for a chump as he had become little more than a member of a cult lead by the former President. Though it took some time to come to terms with it (as we've discussed with Logis on previous shows), he has courageously renounced his MAGA past, and has become the Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit called LeavingMAGA.org. It's mission statement: "Empower others to leave MAGA and tell their stories. Foster reconciliation with their friends and family. Develop movement leaders to help others leave."

As a former "MAGA American", Logis is also becoming our MAGA Whisperer. I wanted to touch base with him to find out how Trump supporters are processing the whirlwind of recent news, from the assassination attempt, to the naming of J.D. Vance as Trump's Vice-Presidential running mate, to the latest stunning turn of events with Biden dropping out and Harris taking over the ticket.

We've got a lot to discuss on all of those points, as well as on his continuing mission to offer a safe space for folks trying to extricate themselves from Trump's cult, and how he sees things playing out for MAGA World in the days ahead, based on whether Trump wins or loses this November.

"The assassination attempt, a lot of the rhetoric we're seeing now with Vice President Harris as the likely nominee, what it does is it really embodies that MAGA Americans view Mr. Trump as really the last stand," Logis tells me, after I share a clip from an Ohio state Senator who, yesterday at a Vance rally, asserted that "civil war" would break out if Trump loses. "And if he is not victorious," Logis continues, "if MAGA is not victorious, then it will mean that liberal democracy has taken over, and all of those in the MAGA community are going to lose their country." He admits, "it is what I believed."

Logis argues now, however, that "we need to move on from Mr. Trump, and the way that that will happen is that he and the Republican Party, ideally, are not just defeated but historically repudiated." In fact, he believes "the Republican Party is going to be historically renounced and repudiated in November. I think the Republican Party knows that."

We'll see if he's right. But we've got a lot to discuss along all of those lines with Logis today, including the years-long "grooming" of MAGA Americans by Trump, the rightwing media and cynical, opportunistic Republican politicians.

AND FINALLY today, some disturbing news out of Ethiopia, where heavy rain resulted in a pair of mudslides that have killed at least 229 people, including children, pregnant women and rescuers who had been searching for survivors from a previous landslide when the second one happened. That is followed up by our latest Green News Report with Desi Doyen, detailing the extraordinary climate legacy of Joe Biden, and the climate action records (or lack thereof) of both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump...

The BradCast

