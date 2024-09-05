With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 5/9/2024, 10:58am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tornado outbreaks leave trail of destruction across multiple states; Republicans ban climate change in Florida, just in time for hurricane season; House Republicans' latest salvo in their 'War on Woke Appliances'; PLUS: A shift is underway in how U.S. culture portrays climate reality... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them for $1 billion for his campaign; From flooding in Brazil and Houston to brutal heat in Asia, extreme weather seems nearly everywhere; World’s top climate scientists expect global heating to blast past 1.5C target; Microsoft made the biggest renewable energy agreement ever to fuel its AI ambitions; Corporate climate watchdog document deems carbon offsets largely ineffective... PLUS: The world’s largest carbon removal plant is here, and bigger ones are on the way... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...