Ernest A. Canning Byon 3/8/2024, 10:35am PT

At a moment of a potential Holocaust in Gaza, Donald Trump's Super Tuesday call for Israel's right wing extremist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "finish the problem" in Gaza sounds ominously like Adolf Hitler's "Final Solution" to the "Jewish Problem".

Whether or not one accepts South Africa's claim that the "scale of destruction in Gaza" reflects "genocidal intent", there can be no question but that a failure to heed VP Kamala Harris' poignant call on Sunday for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, along with an unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, could lead to an annihilation of Gaza's civilian population.

Over the past 5 months, the Israeli military has reduced most of Northern Gaza into an uninhabitable wasteland. Approximately 80% of the Palestinian population (1.9 million) has been internally displaced and pushed to the brink of famine.

In normal times, Hitler comparisons might seem over the top. These are not normal times...

Donald Trump is a Hitler admiring demagogue, who is said to have previously kept a book of Hitler's speeches by his bed. His comments about immigrants "poisoning our blood", which the former President repeated on Super Tuesday, echoes passages from Hitler's infamous 1925 book, Mein Kampf, according to The New York Times. In one chapter, Hitler warned against the "contamination of blood". In another, Germany's sociopathic dictator referred to the "influx of foreign blood" as a "poison which has invaded the national body."

Donald Trump has clearly told us that he is the embodiment of the very evil that approximately 16 million members of the U.S. military strove to defeat during WWII --- an endeavor in which 671,278 Americans gave their last measure of devotion.

Come November, anything less than a massive rejection of Donald Trump's re-election bid will be tantamount to a betrayal of those who fought and died to protect our democracy against the threat of fascism that previously came from abroad --- a threat that now comes from within.

