Not suitable for children or adults of any age...

Brad Friedman Byon 11/22/2023, 12:04pm PT

Desi and I were happy(ish) to take a break from our holiday break to join our friend Nicole Sandler on her live show on Tuesday. (She had otherwise planned to take the day off as well, until we decided to show up and ruin her plans.)

A few folks, via email, Twitter, and her live chat room during and after the program, reported hilarity. You may decide if they are correct. Either way, since it is an Internet Only show, the language may or may not be appropriate for children. Or for you. Though we do hope it goes down well either before or after Turkey and stuffing...

11-21-23 Nicole Sandler Show -

A Special Live Show with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen





