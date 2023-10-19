IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Mighty Mississippi River falls to new record lows; Exxon Mobil acquires a major fracking company, expanding its fossil fuel production; PLUS: Climate change is coming for bees, beer, coffee and chocolate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Biden's 'hydrogen hubs' will receive $7 billion in federal funding; Record-breaking wildfires blanket Brazil with smoke; One million coal jobs face the axe globally by 2050; Company drops plan for gas power plant in polluted New Jersey town; Pakistan floods: Climate change is the catastrophe to end all other catastrophes; Data: Global warming may be accelerating... PLUS: Farm in Kenya first to produce fossil-free fertilizer on site... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Mississippi River falls to new record low:
- VIDEO: This is how low water levels are on the Mississippi River right now (ABC News)
- Mississippi River at Memphis drops to record low (News13-Memphis)
- Mississippi River’s record low levels a concern as barges begin crop transport (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
- The toxic, corrosive reason saltwater intrusion would be a catastrophe for New Orleans (CNN)
- Saltwater is 'winning': Why low water levels have grown into a huge problem for the New Orleans area (CNN, 10/1/2023)
- Rivers in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fall to new historic lows:
- VIDEO: 'Without water, there is no life': Drought in Brazil’s Amazon is sharpening fears for the future (ABC News)
- In Brazil's Amazon, rivers fall to record low levels during drought (AP/MSN):
Throughout Brazil´s Amazon, low river levels have left hundreds of riverine communities isolated and struggling to get access to drinkable water. The drought also has disrupted commercial navigation...
- Water level at Amazon port in Brazil hits lowest point in 121 years amid drought (Reuters/Guardian):
Rapidly drying tributaries to the mighty Amazon river have left boats stranded, cutting off food and water supplies to remote jungle villages, while high water temperatures are suspected of killing more than 100 endangered river dolphins.
- Strong influence of climate change in uncharacteristic early spring heat in South America (World Weather Attribution)
- New studies warn that climate change is coming for bees, beer, coffee, chocolate, etc.:
- Kew’s 'State of the World’s Plants and Fungi' Report Warns Of Extinctions (Mongabay)
- Flowering Plants on Climate Brink (Climate Crocks):
Global scientists warned Tuesday that 45% of known flowering plant species could be at risk of disappearing, underscoring the need for urgent international action to tackle the planet’s sixth mass extinction—the first driven by human activity.
- Warming and habitat loss shrink pollinator numbers. That may hit coffee, cocoa crops hard in future (AP):
Study authors said bees, flies, moths and other pollinators are being hit harder than the general insect population..."There will be this double hit of climate change impacting coffee itself, the coffee plants, but also impacting the pollinators on which it depends so that’s quite worrying for those of us who like coffee," Newbold said.
- Coffee will take 'double hit' from climate change and pollinator loss, scientists warn (Euronews)
- Key tropical crops at risk from pollinator loss due to climate change and land use (Science Advances)
- How climate change is threatening your beer (Washington Post):
A new study out Tuesday found drought and higher temperatures will lead to a decrease in the quality and quantity of hops, the aromatic plants that give beer its flavor.
- Climate-induced decline in the quality and quantity of European hops calls for immediate adaptation measures (Nature)
- VIDEO: Climate Change, Insect Loss Threatens Key Tropics Crops (Weather Channel)
- Exxon acquires new reserves, expands fossil fuel production:
- ExxonMobil Boosts Fossil Fuel Commitment With Pioneer Buyout (DW News)
- ExxonMobil agrees to buy shale rival Pioneer in $60 billion deal (CNN/MSN)
- Exxon Mobil Strikes $60 Billion Deal for Shale Giant (NY Times):
The acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, Exxon’s largest since its merger with Mobil in 1999, is a bet that U.S. energy policy will not move against fossil fuels in a major way.
- VIDEO: Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods on Pioneer deal: Brings higher recovery at lower costs (CNBC)
- What Exxon’s deal with Pioneer says about the future of Texas shale (Houston Chronicle):
"They're not thinking about the next two-to-five years, but 10, 20 years," said Wood Mackenzie shale analyst Ryan Duman, "so, to refill the hopper, so to speak, takes big deals like this. And this firmly moves them into the number one spot with regards to not only Tier 1 inventory, but total inventory."
- China EV sales and renewable energy deployment hit new records:
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.