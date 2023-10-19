It was another necessarily grim BradCast today, as conditions worsen and the death toll rises in Gaza while Israel continues relentless airstrikes in the wake of Hamas' horrific attack over one week ago. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]
Hundreds of innocent civilians, including women and children, have been killed over the past week in the Gaza Strip in advance of Israel's likely ground invasion. Food, water, medical supplies and fuel remains cut off to the territory of 2.3 million, with supplies now running dangerously low. The U.S., along with the U.N. and human rights organizations are calling for humanitarian aid to be allowed in, and for innocent victims and foreign nations to be allowed out of the region. The death toll is now in the thousands and 30 Americans have been confirmed as killed.
Hopefully, as grim as it may be, today's program is an insightful one, with both accurate news and a number of spirited conversations with callers. You'll be the judge of the that.
Among just some of the stories we covered before opening our phone lines to listeners today...
- Washington Post: "U.S. signals push to ease Gaza humanitarian crisis"
- U.S. State Dept: Secretary Antony Blinken's Remarks to the Press in Cairo on Sunday
- CBS' 60 Minutes: Interview with Joe Biden on Israel-Hamas conflict
- Reuters: "Slain Palestinian boy mourned in Illinois after suspect appears in court"
- NBC News: "Suspect in death of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy was obsessed with Israel-Hamas war, prosecutors say"
- NYTimes letter from Fadi Abu Shammala: "What More Must the Children of Gaza Suffer?"
- AP News: "Settlement over Trump family separations at the border seeks to limit future separations for 8 years"
