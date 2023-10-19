With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly combination of intense heat and humidity could render parts of the world, including the U.S., 'unlivable' as the planet warms; Damage to an undersea natural gas pipeline off the coast of Finland looks like sabotage; PLUS: European Union launches world's first carbon border tax... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): ExxonMobil boosts fossil fuel commitment with Pioneer buyout; Argentina wildfires create apocalyptic scene of blazes at city's edge; Kew’s 'State of the World’s Plants and Fungi' report warns of extinctions; As climate risks mount, the insurance safety net is collapsing; Backyard sewage and parasitic disease: EPA opens civil rights probe in Alabama

... PLUS: Bitter Truth: Climate change is going after beer with European hops at risk, study shows... and much, MUCH more! ...

