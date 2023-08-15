IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Maui Fires now the deadliest U.S. wildfires in 100 years; Europe's drought deepens, impacting agriculture, shipping, and tourism revenue; NOAA revises hurricane forecast upwards; PLUS: Montana judge sides with young activists in landmark, first-of-its-kind climate victory... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): "This is the Climate Crisis": Why disasters are becoming deadlier; Drought in the tropics: Hawaii wildfires highlight worsening trends; Wildfires are exploding in unexpected places due to climate change; Mishmash of how U.S. heat deaths are counted complicates safety efforts; Mosquito season has gotten a month longer in some places; Appeals court rejects latest challenge to Mountain Valley Pipeline; The clean energy future is arriving faster than you think; Survival of Objiwe tribe's wild rice threatened by climate change... PLUS: Why you should wear reef-safe sunscreen, even if you’re not snorkeling... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- VIDEO: Donald Trump Sweating Videos From New Hampshire Speech Go Viral (Newsweek/MSN)
- Maui Fires now the deadliest wildfires in U.S. in 100 years:
- Live updates: Maui wildfires live updates: 60 people who were 'missing' found safe in a house (ABC News):
At least 99 people have died in the wildfires, with many more still missing.
- Maui satellite photo shows full scale of deadliest US fire for more than a century (Live Science)
- How did the Maui fire start? What we know about the cause of the Lahaina blaze (CBS News)
- Hawaiian Electric stock plunges 40% after lawsuit alleges it failed to shut power off ahead of the Maui wildfires (CNN)
- Could sirens have made a difference against the Maui fires? Experts say it's unclear (NPR)
- VIDEO: Hawaii governor addresses sirens failure and 'grim' aftermath of Maui wildfire (MSNBC)
- Maui 'is not for sale': Survivors say developers want to buy land where their homes once stood (USA Today)
- VIDEO: "We're Not Going to Die This Way": Father Describes Jumping into Ocean with 5 Kids to Escape Maui Fire (Democracy Now)
- NOAA updates 2023 Atlantic hurricane forecast:
- NOAA doubles the chances for a nasty Atlantic hurricane season due to hot ocean, tardy El Nino (AP)
- NOAA Bumps Hurricane Forecast "Above Normal" (Climate Crocks)
- Hurricane Season Preview: Storms that Stall Now a Hallmark of Warming Climate (Climate Crocks)
- Pennsylvania: suspected natural gas explosion destroys homes:
- 5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes and damages 12 others (AP)
- Pennsylvania county says house that exploded was having 'hot water tank issues' (USA Today/MSN)
- VIDEO: What we know about the Pennsylvania home explosion that killed 5 (Washington Post/MSN):
Many questions remain about the home explosion, the third in Plum in the past 15 years.
- Europe drought deepens, impacting multiple sectors:
- Europe on the verge of water catastrophe as groundwater reserves dry up, scientists warn (UK Independent)
- Could Europe Run Out of Water? (Climate Crocks)
- Europe's drought is a problem for coal, nuclear, and hydro plants-but the economic impact goes way beyond energy (Fortune/Energy Central)
- France’s nuclear power stations to limit energy output due to high river temperatures (EuroNews)
- Factbox: Europe sees another year of droughts and wildfires (Reuters)
- European Drought Observatory - News and Reports (European Drought Observatory)
- Montana judge rules in favor of youth activists in climate lawsuit:
- Montana Kids Just Won Their Landmark Climate Lawsuit. Here's Why. (Drilled):
There's a lot to unpack here, but first it's important to point out that courts outside the US have already ruled that governments are harming their citizens or violating human rights in their woefully inadequate responses to what climate scientists have warned is a full-scale climate emergency.
- Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial after 12 years, seeking to set precedent (AP)
- Judge rules in favor of Montana youths in landmark climate decision (Washington Post):
'This is a monumental decision,' said a lawyer for the young plaintiffs. The ruling could influence how judges handle similar cases in other states.
- Montana youth victory could spur momentum on other climate cases (E&E News)
- VIDEO: Montana youths win climate lawsuit against state for promoting fossil fuels (ABC News)
- VIDEO: Plaintiff Olivia Vesovich - A landmark case: In first-of-its-kind Montana climate trial, judge rules for youth activists (7/23/2023)
- VIDEO: Montana youths win climate lawsuit against state for promoting fossil fuels (ABC News/MSN)
