IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The deadly toll of extreme heat rises in Arizona; Glacial outburst flooding a growing danger in Alaska and around the globe; Biden to protect lands around the Grand Canyon; PLUS: Extreme rains and deadly floods strike Central Europe, pummeling Slovenia... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record; A crisis of isolation is making heat waves more deadly; One year after historic floods, Pakistan is a nuclear state in crisis; In DeSantis' Florida, schools get OK for climate-denial videos; In Youngstown, a downtown tire pyrolysis plant is a 'recipe for disaster; 6 months after the East Palestine train derailment, Congress is deadlocked on new rules for safety; Marine heatwave off Oregon coast considered 'extreme' By NOAA... PLUS: The first generation of solar panels will wear out. A recycling industry is taking shape in the US... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Biden to protect lands around Grand Canyon from future uranium mining:
- Biden to Designate Monument Near Grand Canyon, Preventing Uranium Mining (NY Times):
Uranium extraction had already been restricted in the area, which Native tribes consider sacred, but the moratorium was set to expire in 2032. Mr. Biden’s designation will make it permanent.
- Biden to name new monument restricting mining near Grand Canyon (Reuters/MSN)
- Glacial outburst flooding triggers state of emergency in Juneau, Alaska:
- Historic glacial flooding in Alaska triggers evacuations (Axios)
- Bursting ice dam in Juneau highlights risks of destructive glacial flooding around the globe (Anchorage Daily News)
- VIDEO: Glacial break causes major flooding in Alaska, officials issue emergency declaration (ABC News)
- Bursting ice dam in Alaska highlights risks of glacial flooding around the globe (AP)
- VIDEO: In Alaska: Glacial Melt Emergency (Climate Crocks)
- New glacial lakes pose threat to Himalayas (The New Indian Express)
- Slovenia pummelled by record rain, floods:
- VIDEO: Slovenia floods kill at least six in 'worst natural disaster to ever hit' the country, says PM (CNN/MSN)
- NATO and the EU send aid to Slovenia after floods that killed at least 6 and left many homeless (ABC News)
- Boy/Girl Scouts' World Jamboree cancelled by heat, typhoon:
- Mammoth operation to relocate troubled World Scout Jamboree in South Korea begins (CNN)
- VIDEO: Hundreds of teenagers fall ill as heat wave hits World Scout Jamboree in South Korea (CNN)
- Heatwave-hit jamboree in South Korea in doubt as scouts leave (NBC News)
- U.S. Midwest's record heat kills cattle:
- Heat, Humidity Kill Hundreds of US Cattle During World's Hottest Month (US News):
The deaths show the toll of severe weather on farm animals and food production. The losses further trim the U.S. cattle herd, which is already the smallest in decades after drought drove ranchers to slaughter more cows due to a lack of pasture to feed them.
- Thousands of cattle dead amid continuing heat wave (ABC News):
At least 2,000 Kansas cattle have died as temperatures continue to rise.
- York Fire in Mojave National Preserve kills Joshua trees, likely forever:
- Ravaged by fire, Mojave Desert’s famed Joshua trees may be gone forever (Las Vegas Review Journal)
- California’s Joshua Trees Are Burning Up, May Be Impossible To Replace (LA Times)
- Canada’s wildfires have doubled previous records and keep raging (Washington Post):
The area burned and the amount of carbon pollution are about twice previous records, and the fire season has weeks remaining.
- Fire Season Heats Up in the West (NASA Earth Observatory)
- Death toll rises in extreme heat even in Southwest:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record (Washington Post)
- A crisis of isolation is making heat waves more deadly (Grist)
- East Coast storms leave 2 dead, thousands of flights canceled and 1 million without power (Yahoo News)
- One Year On from Historic Floods: Pakistan is a Nuclear State in Crisis (Climate Crocks)
- In DeSantis' Florida, Schools Get OK For Climate-Denial Videos (E&E News)
- In Youngstown, a Downtown Tire Pyrolysis Plant Is a 'Recipe for Disaster' (Inside Climate News)
- 6 months after the East Palestine train derailment, Congress is deadlocked on new rules for safety [because of GOP opposition] (AP)
- Marine Heatwave Off Oregon Coast Considered 'Extreme' By NOAA (The Oregonian)
- The first generation of solar panels will wear out. A recycling industry is taking shape (AP)
- U.S. scientists hit new fusion energy milestone (Axios)
- Minnesota Supreme Court rules against disputed mine, says state pollution officials hid EPA warnings (AP)
- Rough years ahead [as new El Nino arrives] (Nature)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.