Happy Memorial Day
By PDiddie on 5/28/2023, 6:50am PT
The Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives lanced a boil yesterday, but as a longtime watcher, I'm still doubting that their MAGA fever has broken.
The Nib's founder, cartoonist Matt Bors, announced that his website would close down in August. Editorial cartooning is an endangered species. If you enjoy reading them, please consider supporting them.
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,
usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.
He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.
Share article...