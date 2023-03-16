IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden Administration approves controversial ConocoPhillips Willow drilling project in Alaska...But also prohibits future drilling in Alaska and U.S. Arctic waters; Mack Truck goes electric; PLUS: In the Indian Ocean, Tropical Storm Freddy setting stunning new records... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Biden Administration moves to restrict cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'; Insurers slashed Hurricane Ian payouts far below damage estimates, documents and insiders reveal; Why EPA’s huge social cost of carbon might fail to halt CO2; Saudi oil giant posts record profits; As coal disappears, mining states launch rescue efforts; Before disastrous flood, officials knew Pajaro River levee could fail but took no action; Confirmed: global floods, droughts worsening with global warming...PLUS: Concern grows over rich nations controlling sunlight... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Biden Administration approves controversial ConocoPhillips Willow project in Alaska:
- Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists (AP)
- Biden okays major Arctic oil drilling project, angering environmentalists (Washington Post):
The decision to allow three pads will also enable the construction of hundreds of miles of roads and pipelines, airstrips, a gravel mine and a large processing facility on near-pristine tundra and wetlands in the reserve. While originally set aside for oil production 100 years ago, only two sites produce oil there now — both run by ConocoPhillips — and the expanse provides important habitat for migrating caribou, waterfowl and other wildlife.
- VIDEO: Climate & Indigenous Activists Decry Biden’s Approval of Willow Oil Drilling Project in Arctic (Democracy Now!)
- What to know about the controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska (CNN)
- Biden's Arctic oil drama (Axios)
- Alaska's Willow oil project is controversial. Here's why. (AP/MSN)
- Biden’s green allies promise lawsuit over Alaska oil project (E&E News)
- Al Gore warns it would be 'recklessly irresponsible' to allow Alaska oil drilling plan (Guardian UK)
- Biden Administration also prohibited other drilling in US Arctic waters and Alaskan wilderness:
- Biden closes Arctic to oil — after Willow (E&E News):
As part of a "fire wall" against future drilling in the far north, the White House announced it is also preparing to overhaul management of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A), expanding protections in a large portion of the 24-million-acre swath of public lands in the Arctic..."We have characterized this rhetorical dualism as a call for ‘one last fossil bender before America goes green and sober,'" the analysts wrote.
- Biden blocks other oil drilling in Alaska while considering Willow project (AP)
- Biden-Harris Administration Announces Sweeping Protections for Up To 16 Million Acres of Land and Water in Alaska (Dept. of Interior)
- Biden to protect 16M acres in Alaska (Axios)
- How Biden Got From 'No More Drilling’'to Backing a Huge Project in Alaska (NY Times):
High gas prices, a looming election and fears of a costly legal battle seem to have shifted the political calculus for the president.
- Iditarod Race grapples with global warming impacts:
- Heat Causes Issues during Alaska’s Famous Iditarod Race (VOA News)
- 'A little scary: Iditarod begins with smallest field ever (LA Times)
- Heat takes toll as Iditarod mushers trek across Alaska (AP)
- 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog (KTVF-Fairbanks)
- Tropical Storm Freddy breaks record for longest-lived tropical cyclone in recorded history:
- Factbox-Why is Cyclone Freddy a record-breaking storm? (Reuters/MSN)
- Lashing Mozambique, Freddy has become Earth’s most energetic cyclone on record (Washington Post/MSN)
- Factbox-Why is Cyclone Freddy a record-breaking storm? (Reuters/MSN)
- VIDEO: Cyclone Freddy death toll in Malawi, Mozambique passes 100 (Al Jazeera):
With bare hands, Malawians dig through mud for survivors; Mozambique officials say fallout from the storm’s second landfall was worse than expected.
- Silicon Valley Bank failure affecting climate tech startups:
- What Silicon Valley Bank’s Collapse Means for Climate Tech (Bloomberg):
The fall of Silicon Valley Bank leaves a hole in the ecosystem for financing cleantech startups — just how big remains to be seen.
- SVB's collapse could make it harder for climate startups to get the funding they need (Business Insider/MSN)
- Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more? (MarketWatch)
- Mack Truck introduces first-ever all-electric medium duty truck:
- Mack Trucks launches its first medium-duty electric truck (Electrek)
- Mack’s Electric Truck Could Be a Fleet Game-Changer (AutoWeek)
- Mack drives out MD Electric medium-duty truck with 240 miles of range (New Atlas)
- EVs are far cleaner than gas-powered cars - even if batteries require more mining (Quartz):
A typical passenger vehicle like the Toyota Camry emits about 68 tons of CO2 in its lifetime, compared to 15 tons of CO2 emitted for an electric Tesla Model 3 — which includes CO2 emitted during the extraction of materials, the manufacturing of the battery, and power supply, which are the emissions made through charging the battery and operating the vehicle.
