With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/14/2023, 9:26am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden Administration approves controversial ConocoPhillips Willow drilling project in Alaska...But also prohibits future drilling in Alaska and U.S. Arctic waters; Mack Truck goes electric; PLUS: In the Indian Ocean, Tropical Storm Freddy setting stunning new records... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Biden Administration moves to restrict cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'; Insurers slashed Hurricane Ian payouts far below damage estimates, documents and insiders reveal; Why EPA’s huge social cost of carbon might fail to halt CO2; Saudi oil giant posts record profits; As coal disappears, mining states launch rescue efforts; Before disastrous flood, officials knew Pajaro River levee could fail but took no action; Confirmed: global floods, droughts worsening with global warming...PLUS: Concern grows over rich nations controlling sunlight... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



