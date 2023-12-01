IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme weather cost the U.S. more than $1 trillion in just 7 years; NOAA finds the last 8 years have all been the hottest ever recorded; PLUS: Fox 'News' pretends the Biden Administration wants to cancel your kitchen stove... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Republicans, Fox 'News' lie that Biden wants to cancel your kitchen stove
- VIDEO: No, the woke mob is not coming for your gas stove. (Chris Hayes, MSNBC)
- We're not taking away your gas stove, regulator tells CNN (CNN)
- U.S. saw 18 billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022:
- 18 billion-dollar disasters killed nearly 500 people last year, NOAA says (USA Today):
Hurricane Ian, the mega-drought in the west and a massive snowstorm across much of the country in December were just some of the 18 billion-dollar disasters in the United States in 2022..."It is a reality that regardless of where you are in the country, where you call home, you've likely experienced a high-impact weather event firsthand," Spinrad said.
- Extreme weather caused $165 billion in US damage in 2022: officials (AFP)
- Weather disasters cost the U.S. $1 trillion in just last 7 years:
- Extreme weather has cost the US more than $1 trillion in the past seven years, feds report (CNN):
Over the last seven years, 122 separate billion-dollar disasters have killed at least 5,000 people and cost the US more than $1 trillion in damages, the agency said. "What we've learned over the past 20 years is that extreme events are the face of climate change," Stephanie Herring, climate scientist at the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, told journalists on Monday.
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann, 'A Year of Extreme Climate Events' (Dr. Michael Mann)
- Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Hitting the U.S. Every 18 Days (Weather Channel, 10/19/2021)
- 2022 was fifth hottest year on record:
- 2022 was the warmest La Niña year on record. Scientists say this year will be warmer (CNN):
Twin reports released Thursday by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found the last nine years were the hottest nine on record, with 2022 being the warmest La Niña year ever recorded. That’s significant, scientists said, since the La Nina phenomenon typically has a cooling effect on global temperatures.
- Copernicus: 'A world rapidly warming': The past eight years were the eight warmest on record for planet (CNN):
The last eight years have been the eight warmest on record as the growing concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere pushes global temperatures toward a dangerous tipping point, a new report shows.
- 2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up (AP):
[E]xpect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of "relentless" climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, U.S. government scientists said.
- 2022 tied for the fifth-hottest year on record, NASA says (LA Times)
- The Last 8 Years Were the Hottest on Record (NY Times)
- AMS: Yes, climate change is making extreme weather worse:
- Explaining Extreme Events in 2021 and 2022 from a Climate Perspective (American Meteorological Society)
- Climate change makes heat waves, storms and droughts worse, climate report confirms (NPR)
- No debate anymore: Climate change makes extreme weather worse, federal scientists say (WUSF News):
For heat waves, the science is especially straightforward: A hotter climate leads to more extreme heat. Researchers were able to show that a 2021 heat wave in South Korea, which brought on two weeks of summer weather in mid-October, would have been "efectively impossible" without climate change, according to Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, one of the editors of the American Meteorological Society's special report.
