IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Brazil's Presidential election a major turning point for climate; Russia's war on Ukraine has accelerated the energy transition, new report finds, as it unleashes a major attack on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure; Biden chastises oil industry's 'war profiteering'; PLUS: Corporate media virtually ignored climate in U.S. Senate debates... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Beyond Catastrophe: A New Climate Reality Is Coming Into View; EU to Ban New Combustion Engine Cars Starting 2035; Texas' plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change; A New Shell Plant in Pennsylvania Will Soon Become the State’s Second Largest Emitter of Volatile Organic Chemicals; Whales ingest millions of microplastic particles a day, study finds; PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials, says NREL; Will electric vehicles kill the gas station?... PLUS: Panicking about the UN’s scary Emissions Gap Report is a waste of time – here’s what to do instead.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Brazil's presidential election a major turning point for climate
- In Brazil, Lula vows to halt deforestation — but it won’t be easy (Grist/MSN)
- VIDEO: Lula’s victory in Brazil sparks optimism on deforestation, with ramifications for the world (CNBC)
- Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election (Guardian UK)
- Lungs of the Earth breathe sigh of relief at Lula’s election victory (The Times of London)
- Lula will update Brazil’s ‘insufficient' climate plans if elected: advisor (Climate Home News, 7/10/2022)
- We Investigated Brazil's Ethanol Sector And Uncovered Slavery (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- Russia attacks Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure:
- Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv residents queue for water as mayor says strikes cut power to 270,000 homes (Guardian UK/MSN)
- Russia targets Ukraine energy and water infrastructure in missile attacks (Guardian UK)
- Kyiv reels as 'massive' wave of missile strikes hit Ukrainian cities; wheat prices rise as grain deal stalls (CNBC)
- Europe's natural gas storage is nearly full:
- Is Europe’s Energy Crisis Ending? (Climate Crocks):
On Monday, the wholesale spot price of European natural gas went negative...It goes without saying that the tumbling cost of gas was neither Putin’s intention nor the consensus expectation when the Russian president weaponised European gas supplies during the summer.
- Russia's Gazprom saw gas exports fall 11.5% in October as EU gas storage nears full capacity amid mild weather (Markets Insider/MSN)
- 2022 midterm elections are an inflection point for US climate policy:
- 3 governor’s races set to remake clean energy (E&E News)
- Scorecard: Climate discussions during the 2022 U.S. Senate debates (Media Matters):
The New Hampshire Senate debate between Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican candidate Don Bolduc..The moderators...asked the candidates 53 questions, including 4 about climate change. Gokee also engaged the candidates in a discussion about environmental regulation.
- 2022 Senate debate viewers deserve answers about climate change and energy policy (Media Matters)
- VIDEO: New Hampshire U.S. Senate Debate (C-SPAN)
- Biden chastises oil industry's 'war-profiteering' off of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:
- $30B of profits renews Big Oil’s clash with White House (E&E News)
- Exxon Chief: We’re Getting Rich on Behalf of the American People (Talking Points Memo)
- Biden is threatening a windfall tax on energy companies, after he slammed them for 'war profiteering' (Markets Insider/MSN)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on Oil Companies and Pricing (C-SPAN)
- Remarks by President Biden on Recent Reports of Major Oil Companies Making Record-Setting Profits (White House)
- Oil companies helping fund Republican takeover plans (E&E News)
- Energy prices: Why they are just going to get higher (Yahoo Finance):
It's horrible. Except of course if you are an energy company whose ability to extract coal, oil and gas is not affected. Costs are rising a little bit, sure, we’re all getting hit by input price inflation. But the price of your output is rising far more. The gap between is pure profit. Whether you sell coal or gas or oil, it’s been a lovely time to be in business.
- IEA's World Energy Outlook: Russia's war is hastening energy transition:
- World Energy Outlook Executive summary: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a global energy crisis (IEA)
- War in Ukraine Likely to Speed, Not Slow, Shift to Clean Energy, I.E.A. Says (NY Times):
The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to speed up rather than slow down the global transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner technologies like wind, solar and electric vehicles, the world’s leading energy agency said Thursday.
- IEA: Russia's war in Ukraine won't save fossil fuels (E&E News)
- Fossil fuel consumption expected to peak in this decade (Axios)
- IEA: The Rapid Growth Of Natural Gas Demand Is Coming To An End (Oil Price)
- VIDEO: Russia-Ukraine war leads to acceleration in clean energy investments (Yahoo News)
- Huge gap remains in curbing climate pollution, UN finds (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Beyond Catastrophe: A New Climate Reality Is Coming Into View (gift link, no paywall - NY Times)
- Panicking about the UN’s scary Emissions Gap Report is a waste of time – here’s what to do instead (Electrek)
- EU to Ban New Combustion Engine Cars Starting 2035 (EcoWatch)
- Texas' plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change (Texas Tribune)
- A New Shell Plant in Pennsylvania Will Soon Become the State’s Second Largest Emitter of Volatile Organic Chemicals (Inside Climate News)
- Whales ingest millions of microplastic particles a day, study finds (Guardian UK)
- The EV Battery Boom Is Here, With Manufacturers Investing Billions in Midwest Factories (Inside Climate News)
- PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials, says NREL (PV Magazine)
- 15 state AG races to watch on the environment (E&E News)
- Big Oil Companies Are Selling Their Wells. Some Worry Taxpayers Will Pay to Clean Them Up. (Talking Points Memo)
- Will electric vehicles kill the gas station? (E&E News)
- NASA's New Battery Might be Key to E-Flight (Climate Crocks)
- A Dolphin, a Porpoise and Two Men Got Bird Flu. That’s a Warning. (NY Times)
- UC Davis Professor is an Outspoken Defender of Meat. Industry Funds His Research, Files Show (NY Times)
- 'Hubris': LNG Plant Officials Saw Trouble Days Before Blast (E&E News)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.