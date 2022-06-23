With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/16/2022, 9:00am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The rush for new fossil fuel supplies 'delusional,' says U.N. chief; New study finds car tires a surprising source of pollution; New breakthrough promises 'world's first-ever zero emissions cement'; PLUS: Texas' rickety electric grid bailed out by wind and solar energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world; Is new EV battery breakthrough too good to be true?; Office building to be covered in 'solar skin' of more than 1,000 panels; Pacific Coast crabs are suffocating; FAA unveils climate rules for commercial planes; Climate groups use Endangered Species Act in suit to stop drilling; Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits; U.S. government research project to create tiny nuclear reactors like batteries... PLUS: A Hotter, poorer, and less free America... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



