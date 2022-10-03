With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden bans Russian fossil fuel imports, Americans approve, even if it raises gas prices; Europe rapidly overhauls its energy security strategy; Dems eye tax on Big Oil profiteering; PLUS: Global CO2 emissions hit new all-time high last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Myth-busting: America can't solve its gas price problem (or its Russia problem) with drilling; GOP's Biggest Whoppers About Biden And Fossil Fuels; Trump oversaw massive increase in Russian oil imports on his watch; Shell is betting big on offshore wind following UK ban on Russian oil; Right-wing media is pinning the blame on Greta Thunberg and climate activists for Russian invasion of Ukraine; EPA restores CA authority to set its own auto pollution rules; Biden pushes Congress to help burn pit veterans... PLUS: Half of American adults exposed to harmful levels of lead as children... and much, MUCH more! ...

