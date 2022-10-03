IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden bans Russian fossil fuel imports, Americans approve, even if it raises gas prices; Europe rapidly overhauls its energy security strategy; Dems eye tax on Big Oil profiteering; PLUS: Global CO2 emissions hit new all-time high last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Myth-busting: America can't solve its gas price problem (or its Russia problem) with drilling; GOP's Biggest Whoppers About Biden And Fossil Fuels; Trump oversaw massive increase in Russian oil imports on his watch; Shell is betting big on offshore wind following UK ban on Russian oil; Right-wing media is pinning the blame on Greta Thunberg and climate activists for Russian invasion of Ukraine; EPA restores CA authority to set its own auto pollution rules; Biden pushes Congress to help burn pit veterans... PLUS: Half of American adults exposed to harmful levels of lead as children... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Biden announces ban on Russian fossil fuel imports:
- Biden leans into climate policy to undercut Putin (E&E News)
- How high can gas prices go? (Vox):
The US ban on Russian imports has a modest effect, but what comes next matters more.
- Pivoting to clean energy can shield the US from wild gas-price swings, White House economist says (Business Insider/MSN)
- VIDEO: Biden announces ban on Russian energy imports (CNN)
- Biden announces Russian oil import ban and warns gas prices could increase even more (NPR)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden Announcing U.S. Ban on Imports of Russian Oil, Liquefied Natural Gas, and Coal (White House)
- US Import Ban on Russian Oil a 'Blow to Putin's War Machine,' Says Biden (Common Dreams)
- Biden Bans Oil Imports From Russia, Calling It a 'Blow to Putin's War Machine' (NY Times)
- Former Navy secretary: The addiction to fossil fuels empowers Putin (The Hill)
- Biden, Senate Democrats push back against oil industry profiteering:
- Warren Says Democrats Are Working on a Bill to Tax Big Oil’s Windfall Profits (TruthOut)
- US Oil/Gas Drillers Holding Production Down, Despite Record Prices. Good Time to Move to Renewables... (Climate Crocks)
- Oil companies' profits soared to $174bn this year as US gas prices rose (Guardian UK, 12/6/2021)
- UK, European Union announces ban, rapid shift overhaul energy security strategy:
- UK set to ban Russian oil imports (Yahoo Finance)
- Climate change: EU unveils plan to end reliance on Russian gas (BBC)
- 'Bloody hard, but possible': EU accelerates green energy plans in bid to ditch Russian gas (Busuiness Green)
- Europe Is Rushing To Overhaul Its Energy Security Strategy (Oil Price)
- REPowerEU: Joint European action for more affordable, secure and sustainable energy (European Commission)
- How fast can Europe wean itself off Russian gas? (Canary Media)
- White House discusses 'Heat pumps for Europe' plan:
- Heat pumps can counter Putin and the climate crisis, advocates say (Washington Post):
White House aides were gearing up to announce a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, they discussed this very idea.. three people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
- McKibben 'Heat Pumps for Peace' Plan Gains Traction With Biden (Common Dreams)
- How heat pump sales are starting to take off around the world (Carbon Brief)
- Want to Push Back on Russia? Get a Heat Pump (Climate Crocks)
- IEA reports energy-related CO2 at all-time high:
- Coal helped drive energy-related CO2 emissions to a record high last year, research says (CNBC)
- Global CO2 emissions rebounded to their highest level in history in 2021 (IEA):
Increased use of coal was the main factor driving up global energy-related CO2 emissions by over 2 billion tonnes, their largest ever annual rise in absolute terms
