It's NICOLE SANDLER back with you , filling in for Brad and Desi today, guest hosting the BradCast.

I'm somewhat afraid to get my hopes up about the idea of Trump and his accomplices being held accountable for their crimes, despite seeing the Select Committee investigating Jan 6 doing the work. I can't wait to see the hearings.

But I do remember being confident when Mueller was investigating, knowing a report was on the way. And we know how that went... Trump's minions were able to pre-empt the release of the report and put out a completely fabricated synopsis of its findings.

I remember Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who first opened an investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 election. And then watched Trump bully and eviscerate him after private texts with a coworker surfaced, allowing them to hijack the narrative. The Washington Post put together a devastating supercut of his testimony before Congress, if you need a refresher. Or for some reason want to get really angry.

So, I'll be cautiously optimistic that good will prevail, but I wouldn't bet on it.

FBI veteran and New York Times bestselling author of COMPROMISED: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump, PETER STRZOK is today's guest. The book has just been released in paperback and includes a new afterword with fresh reporting on the flood of Trump intelligence revelations that have come to light since it was first released.

I really enjoyed our conversation, and wish he were still on the job.

We started the show with a bit of the latest news. And I figured that, after being so serious with Strzok, we could end on a lighter note. So, I shared a couple of songs that deal with the Spotify/Joe Rogan/Neil Young issue.

First, a new little ditty from Steven Page, former lead singer of Barenaked Ladies called "Choose Young". And we finish up with Lauren Mayer (who publishes wonderfully funny and topical song parodies on YouTube), and a song called " They Fought Spotify"

Until next time...

