IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Gas stoves are worse for climate and indoor pollution than previously known --- even when turned off; Massive chemical plant fire in North Carolina forces thousands to evacuate; EPA pushes USPS to ditch new gas-powered mail delivery trucks; PLUS: Interior Department gives out billions to states to clean up millions of leaking abandoned oil and gas wells... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Manchin used politics to protect his coal profits; Glorified electric golf carts for all!; Warming oceans leave no safe havens for coral reefs; Texas grid wobbles, but is holding in winter storm (so far); Climate change may be fueling increase in major Northeast snowstorms; Ocean layers losing oxygen due to global warming; The 11 slides that finally convinced Boris Johnson about global warming; In the new world of long-duration battery storage, and old technology holds it own... PLUS: Greenflation: The world isn't ready for climate-driven inflation... and much, MUCH more! ...

