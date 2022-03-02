IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Gas stoves are worse for climate and indoor pollution than previously known --- even when turned off; Massive chemical plant fire in North Carolina forces thousands to evacuate; EPA pushes USPS to ditch new gas-powered mail delivery trucks; PLUS: Interior Department gives out billions to states to clean up millions of leaking abandoned oil and gas wells... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Manchin used politics to protect his coal profits; Glorified electric golf carts for all!; Warming oceans leave no safe havens for coral reefs; Texas grid wobbles, but is holding in winter storm (so far); Climate change may be fueling increase in major Northeast snowstorms; Ocean layers losing oxygen due to global warming; The 11 slides that finally convinced Boris Johnson about global warming; In the new world of long-duration battery storage, and old technology holds it own... PLUS: Greenflation: The world isn't ready for climate-driven inflation... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
"So we're all supposed to "prepare for blizzard conditions" just because the scientific establishment and the media say so? And anyone who says it will be sunny and 70 is canceled? All's I'm saying is, lots of $ changing hands in snow shovel industry. Do your own meteorology."
- NC chemical plant fire forces evacuations:
- Rain Helps Supress Plant Fire, but Explosion Risk Remains (AP):
Overnight rain helped suppress an uncontrolled fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant, but fire officials are warning that it has also pushed smoke closer to the ground, creating a health hazard.
- VIDEO: Blaze at North Carolina fertilizer plant packed with 600 tons of ammonium nitrate still burning (ABC News)
- VIDEO: 6,000 urged to evacuate as North Carolina fertilizer plant fire threatens an ammonium nitrate explosion (CNN)
- Gas stoves are worse for the climate than previously known:
- Gas stoves in kitchens pose a risk to public health and the planet, research finds (Washington Post)
- Your gas stove could be hurting everyone around you (Popular Science)
- Methane and NOx Emissions from Natural Gas Stoves, Cooktops, and Ovens in Residential Homes (Environmental Science and Technology)
- Gas Stoves in the US Emit Methane Equivalent to the Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Half a Million Cars (Inside Climate News):
Running gas ovens and stove top burners in small kitchens with poor ventilation resulted in emissions that within a few minutes surpassed the Environmental Protection Agency's safety standards for outdoor air concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, an irritant that can aggravate asthma and may contribute to the development of the disease.
- Your gas stove is always polluting, even when it's turned off
(Vox):Scientists may have just found a source of missing methane in cities...When we fire up a gas stove, we're releasing a powerful climate pollutant into kitchens and beyond. But a new study found that this isn't just happening when the stove is on. Even when turned off, a typical gas stove will send methane up to the atmosphere.
- Gas stoves are bad for you and your family:
- Stanford Scientists Find the Climate and Health Impacts of Natural Gas Stoves Are Greater Than Previously Thought (Sierra Sun Times)
- AUDIO: We need to talk about your gas stove, your health and climate change
solutions for indoor air pollution (NPR, 10/7/2021)
- Revealed: how the gas industry is waging war against climate action (Guardian, 8/20/2020)
- Big Oil's Strategy Is Stalling The Energy Transition (Forbes)
- Gas stoves can generate unsafe levels of indoor air pollution (Vox, 5/11/2020)
- How to transition away from gas-powered stoves and appliances:
- A TikTok food star on why gas stoves are overrated (Vox):
As the natural gas industry tries to defend its turf, chefs are touting the benefits of induction cooking.
- The Electrify Everything Course (Nate the House Whisperer):
Soup to nuts on the basics of home electrification from someone who has done it.
- EPA offers $500 tax credit for Heat pumps, EV chargers and these home improvements (Market Watch)
- Climate change is already harming agriculture:
- Climate change: Key crops face major shifts as world warms (BBC):
Key coffee regions in Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam and Colombia will all "drastically decrease" by around 50 percent by 2050. Suitable areas for cashews and avocados will increase but most will be far from current sites of production.
- U.S. Drought- and Flood-Related Crop Insurance Payouts Have Tripled Since 1995 (Yale e360):
Over the last 25 years, drought-related insurance payments rose by more than 400 percent, while payments related to excess rainfall rose by close to 300 percent, according to the report, which is based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Over that same period, the number of insured acres rose by less than 85 percent.
- Crop losses from climate crisis cost billions of dollars in insurance payouts (Environmental Working Group)
- 'Climate Can't Wait': US Crop Losses Have More Than Tripled Since 1995 (Common Dreams):
Payouts to U.S. farmers for crops destroyed by droughts and flooding surged by over 340% from 1995 to 2020, and the cost of the nation's federal crop insurance program is only expected to increase as the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis continues to exacerbate extreme weather and disrupt agriculture.
- Interior Dept. releases funds to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells:
- Biden administration to give states $1.15 billion to plug orphaned wells, which leak planet-warming methane (Washington Post)
- Biden administration to offer $1.2 billion for states to clean up planet-warming methane leaks (CNN)
- Biden Administration Announces $1.15 Billion for States to Create Jobs Cleaning Up Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells (Interior Department)
- Documenting orphan wells across the United States (Environmental Defense Fund)
- EPA pushes USPS to ditch gas-powered mail delivery trucks
- Biden officials push to hold up $11.3 billion USPS truck contract, citing climate damage (Washington Post):
EPA officials declined to invoke this rarely used power. Instead, senior administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said they decided to send the warning letters to the Postal Service to give its leadership a chance to voluntarily change course.
- EPA says USPS truck contract is 'seriously deficient' in acknowledging climate concerns (Washington Post)
- The Post Office Is Buying Gas-Powered Trucks, Despite Biden Climate Order (NY Times)
