With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

OUR 1,200th EPISODE!

Desi Doyen Byon 1/25/2022, 10:53am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Chemical pollution threatens stability of the global ecosystem, scientists warn; Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine set to roil global energy prices; Shell Oil carbon capture facility emits more greenhouse gases than it captures; PLUS: Automakers call Intel's new $20 billion Ohio manufacturing hub critical to EV production... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 12 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Could the world become too warm to hold Winter Olympics?; NJ bans foam packing peanuts; France’s nuclear decline a "threat to Europe"; What ratepayers should know about the Plant Vogtle expansion; 'Nurdles are everywhere': how plastic pellets ravaged a Sri Lankan paradise; Aerial surveys detect dozens of methane super-emitters in Permian Basin; How Biden could close coal plants without CO2 regulations; House panel broadens probe into climate disinformation by Big Oil... PLUS: High court drops 'earthquake' on federal water protections... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



