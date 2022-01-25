IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Chemical pollution threatens stability of the global ecosystem, scientists warn; Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine set to roil global energy prices; Shell Oil carbon capture facility emits more greenhouse gases than it captures; PLUS: Automakers call Intel's new $20 billion Ohio manufacturing hub critical to EV production... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Could the world become too warm to hold Winter Olympics?; NJ bans foam packing peanuts; France’s nuclear decline a "threat to Europe"; What ratepayers should know about the Plant Vogtle expansion; 'Nurdles are everywhere': how plastic pellets ravaged a Sri Lankan paradise; Aerial surveys detect dozens of methane super-emitters in Permian Basin; How Biden could close coal plants without CO2 regulations; House panel broadens probe into climate disinformation by Big Oil... PLUS: High court drops 'earthquake' on federal water protections... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Russia-Ukraine tensions ratchet up, roil global energy markets:
- Biden admin working to avert energy shortage in Europe if Russia invades Ukraine
(The Hill/MSN)
- US putting together 'global' strategy to increase gas production if Russia invades Ukraine, officials say (CNN):
The State Department...has in the last six to eight weeks been putting together a global strategy exploring contingency options to redirect and increase gas supplies from different parts of the world...aimed at reassuring nervous European allies that levying sanctions on Russia in coordination with the US will not result in an outsized blowback on the European economy. European allies have been particularly concerned about the potential for Russia to weaponize its gas exports to Europe to retaliate against Western sanctions.
- Germany signals it could halt gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine (Reuters):
Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled that Berlin's response might include stopping the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing gas to Germany...Scholz said it was "clear that there will be a high price to pay..."
- Gas prices could soar if Russia invades Ukraine (CNN)
- Oil could jump to $150 a barrel this quarter on the back of an 'adverse supply shock' from Russia-Ukraine tensions, JPMorgan says (Business Insider)
- How Putin's $11 billion pipeline split NATO and the EU at a time of crisis (CNN)
- Europe's energy reliance on Russia is a crucial shield for Putin (Axios)
- Ukraine-Russia: What is Nord Steam 2, and why is it contentious? (Al Jazeera)
- Chemical pollution threatens stability of the global ecosystem:
- Study: Plastic pollution's deadly ticking clock - a dire emergency for people and the planet (EIA International)
- Chemical pollution has passed safe limit for humanity, say scientists (Guardian UK):
Study calls for cap on production and release as pollution threatens global ecosystems upon which life depends
- Global Plastic Pollution Is a 'Deadly Ticking Clock': Report (Common Dreams)
- VIDEO: Plastic pollution causes damage akin to climate change, report shows (Global News Canada)
- Nanoplastic pollution found at both of Earth’s poles for first time (Guardian UK)
- Hopes high for global deal on plastic pollution (The Times of London):
The world's first global treaty on plastic pollution could be signed at a key international summit next month.
- Shell carbon capture plant emits more than it captures:
- Shell's Massive Carbon Capture Plant Is Emitting More Than It's Capturing (Vice):
A first-of-its-kind "green" Shell facility in Alberta is emitting more greenhouse gases than it's capturing, throwing into question whether taxpayers should be funding it, a new report has found.
- The Energy Department Blew $1.1 Billion on Carbon Capture Projects That Were Mostly Failures (Earther)
- GAO audit: DOE risks wasting 'significant funds' on CCS (E&E News):
DOE also failed to adhere to cost controls aimed at limiting the department's financial exposure, repeatedly continuing to fund projects that weren't meeting required performance milestones...The report comes as DOE is flush with new money for a series of carbon capture, direct air capture and hydrogen-related demonstration projects.
- Why Big Oil's Pivot to Carbon Capture and Storage-While It Keeps on Drilling-Isn't a Climate Solution (Common Dreams)
- Intel invests $20 billion in Ohio chip manufacturing hub:
- Intel investing $20 billion to bring chip manufacturing to Ohio amid global shortage (ABC News)
- Intel to invest $20B for Ohio chip hub; project 'critical' to automakers (Auto News)
- Intel's $100B Ohio 'megafab' could become world's largest chip plant (CNET)
- VIDEO: Biden: Intel Making 'Historic Investment' In Semiconductor Manufacturing Plant (MSNBC)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Could the world become too warm to hold Winter Olympics? (NPR)
- Plastic pollution: NJ to ban packing peanuts under new recycling law signed by Murphy (Yahoo News)
- France’s Nuclear Decline "threat to Europe" (Climate Crocks)
- What ratepayers should know about the Plant Vogtle expansion (Georgia Public Radio)
- 'Nurdles are everywhere': how plastic pellets ravaged a Sri Lankan paradise (Guardian UK)
- High Court Drops 'Earthquake' on Federal Water Protections (Bloomberg)
- Heavy Smog Blankets Beijing Ahead Of Olympics (Washington Post)
- ConocoPhillips’ Arctic Oil Plan Is a Defining Moment for Joe Biden (Inside Climate News)
- Aerial Surveys Detect Dozens Of Methane 'Super-Emitters' In Permian (Reuters)
- <Minnesota Court Orders Review Of Water Permit For Polymet Mine (Reuters)
- How Biden Could Close Coal Plants Without CO2 Regulations (E&E News)
- Trump EPA Chief's Bid For Top Virginia Environmental Post Likely Doomed (Huffington Post)
- California Rooftop Solar War Heats Up As Regulators Pull Reform Proposal (San Jose Mercury News)
- US, Colorado Reach Proposed Settlement In 2015 Mine Spill (AP)
- House Panel Broadens Probe Into Climate Disinformation By Big Oil (Washington Post)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.