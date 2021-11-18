With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Pacific Northwest careens from deadly extreme heat to deadly extreme floods; Interior Department holds controversial oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico; Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Big Oil is illegally inflating gas prices; PLUS: President Biden promotes infrastructure deal and American-made electric vehicles... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Don't Look Up': A-list actors made the climate movie we deserve; The Pacific Northwest Is in the Midst of a 'Cascading Hazard'; Report warns Texas to take certain steps to avoid future winter power outages; Believe it or not, electric cars aren’t the best-selling electric vehicles. These are; Israel, Jordan and UAE to sign deal for huge solar farm; Biden Submits Treaty Fighting Climate Super-Pollutants For Senate OK; Energy-Efficient Isn’t Enough, So Homes Go 'Net Zero... PLUS: After record low, monarch butterflies return to California... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

