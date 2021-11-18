IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Pacific Northwest careens from deadly extreme heat to deadly extreme floods; Interior Department holds controversial oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico; Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Big Oil is illegally inflating gas prices; PLUS: President Biden promotes infrastructure deal and American-made electric vehicles... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Don't Look Up': A-list actors made the climate movie we deserve; The Pacific Northwest Is in the Midst of a 'Cascading Hazard'; Report warns Texas to take certain steps to avoid future winter power outages; Believe it or not, electric cars aren’t the best-selling electric vehicles. These are; Israel, Jordan and UAE to sign deal for huge solar farm; Biden Submits Treaty Fighting Climate Super-Pollutants For Senate OK; Energy-Efficient Isn’t Enough, So Homes Go 'Net Zero... PLUS: After record low, monarch butterflies return to California... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- British Columbia, Pacific NW hammered by extreme weather whiplash:
- Thousands remain out of their homes in B.C. after devastating, destructive floods (CBC)
- Mammoth cleanup to begin in B.C. as flood waters recede (CBC)
- B.C. declares state of emergency in wake of devastating flooding, mudslides (CBC)
- The latest news on mudslides and flooding in British Columbia (Canadian Post):
The mayor of Abbotsford, B.C., says he's spoken to the prime minister and provincial government officials to prepare them for a flood-damage bill of up to $1 billion.
- Vancouver Is Cut Off by Road, Rail After ‘Extraordinary’ Storms (Bloomberg/Yahoo News):
The impact “is expected to be significant and will have a cascading effect,” says Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association. There will be vessel delays at a time when freight rates and demurrage are already high because of supply chain logjams, he said.
- Flooding, Outages, And Rescues Mount In Severe West Coast Weather (NBC)
- Trans Mountain pipeline, construction on expansion shut down due to B.C. flooding (Globe & Mail)
- BC Flooding is an Extreme Weather Event Making a Mockery of Calgary's Climate Emergency Declaration (Yahoo News)
- Extreme heat, downpours intensified by man-made climate change:
- Extreme weather outruns the world (Axios) [empahsis added]:
"It's quite clear that for each additional 0.5°C of warming there is a clearly discernible and substantial increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme temperatures and extreme downpours," climate scientist Daniel Swain tells Axios.The effect isn't linear, he said — double the warming we've seen so far, which the world is on course to do now, would produce more than double an increase in the severity of extreme weather.
- Why are the B.C. floods so bad? Blame the wildfires, at least in part (CBC):
While climate change and (bad) luck each had some role to play, previous wildfires are known to boost the risk of disastrous flooding following a heavy rain or snowmelt.
- First fires, now floods: British Columbia and Washington reeling from atmospheric river (Washington Post/MSN)
- From fire to ‘atmospheric river’: Why B.C. is trapped in a world of climate extremes (Globe & Mail)
- The chaos on Canada's west coast is a preview of climate change woes to come (The Week):
Yes, we need to do what we can to cut emissions so things don't become even worse down the road. But they're going to become pretty bad regardless. Internalizing that fact is an important task, not least because doing so might goad us to develop a nimbleness in our response to disasters and resilience in our supply chains once the worst discrete weather events have receded.
- Extreme rain and venomous scorpions plague Egypt:
- Climate-Pumped Rain Extreme Unleashes Killer Scorpion Horde (Climate Crocks)
- Plagues Strike Egypt: Sudden Floods, Then 4-Inch Scorpions Called Deathstalkers (NY Times):
Swept from desert burrows, hundreds, if not thousands, of scorpions skittered into villages, stinging at least 503 people.
- Interior Dept. holds controversial oil/gas lease sale in Gulf of Mexico:
- Why the Biden administration just sold offshore oil leases, despite campaign pledge (Yahoo News):
"We believe the decision is wrong, and the Justice Department is appealing it," said Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary..."We’re required to comply with the injunction. It’s a legal case and legal process, but it’s important for advocates and other people out there who are following this to understand that it’s not aligned with our view, the president’s policies, or the executive order that he signed."
- Days After Climate Summit, Biden To Hold ‘Carbon Bomb’ Gulf Oil Sale (Huffington Post)
- Biden orders FTC investigation into Big Oil amid spiking gas prices:
- Biden Asks FTC to Examine Whether Oil, Gas Companies Are Inflating Gas Prices (Wall St. Journal/MSN):
"This unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average," Mr. Biden wrote. "Meanwhile, the largest oil-and-gas companies in America are generating significant profits off higher energy prices."
- Energy prices are surging. What can Biden do? (E&E News):
But analysts are skeptical of the president’s ability to move the needle on prices. Phil Flynn, of the Price Futures Group in Chicago, said such an SPR release would be a failure. "Release from the reserve will only serve to increase demand. It will artificially lower prices in a market where the demand is insatiable and fundamentally undersupplied," he said in an investor note Friday. "Besides that, OPEC would more than likely respond with a production cut to match any release from the reserve."
- Here's what Joe Biden can actually do about gas prices (CNN)
- Biden promotes American-made electric vehicles, infrastructure deal:
- Biden Lauds Electric Cars In Michigan As Climate Agenda Hits Road Bumps (Washington Post):
President Biden continued his infrastructure sales tour Wednesday with a visit to the Detroit area, promoting American-made electric vehicles and his broader public works law while the rest of his climate agenda hangs in the balance in Washington.
- VIDEO: Biden gives remarks at General Motors electric vehicle factory in Detroit (PBS NewsHour)
- VIDEO: President Biden Test Driver Hummer EV in Michigan (Yahoo News)
- In Detroit, Biden says Build Back Better bill won’t add to inflation, is ‘fully paid for’ by taxing corporations (MLive/MSN):
President Joe Biden argued America will lose a global race for economic dominance without large investments in its workforce, pitching his Build Back Better proposal as key to the country’s future.
- Biden returns to Detroit to talk up infrastructure and raves about GM's electric Hummer (Detroit Free Press/MSN)
- Joe Biden gives GM CEO Mary Barra credit for ‘electrifying the entire auto industry,’ but he’s wrong (Electrek)
- VIDEO: President Joe Biden Tours GM’s Factory Zero Plant, Discusses Infrastructure Bill (CBS2 Detroit)
