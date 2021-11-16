With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/16/2021, 11:22am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. climate summit ends with progress, compromises, and disappointments; Coal is 'down' but not 'out' in new Glasgow Climate Agreement; PLUS: President Biden signs landmark bipartisan infrastructure deal into law... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Flooding, outages and rescues surge in severe Pacific NW extreme rain event; The long road to phasing down coal after COP26; New Delhi's air pollution is so bad, officials are calling for a citywide lockdown; New electric grid transformers designed to withstand extreme weather; EPA finalizes its first national recycling strategy; Salton Sea, CA sees surge in interest for lithium mining; Extreme rain unleashes hordes of venomous scorpions in Egypt... PLUS: Ya don't say: 'Social media is polluted with climate denialism'... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

