IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: BoJo dramatically kicks off landmark U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland; Big Oil CEOs testify in U.S. House on their decades of climate deception; PLUS: U.S. Supreme Court case seeks to dismantle EPA's authority to regulate emissions... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How today's elections may remake renewables, clean energy; U.S. Announces New Rules to Curtail Methane; Biden administration acknowledges impacts of oil and gas sales on public land, but hasn’t stopped them; Atacama Desert May Contain Secrets To Avoiding Climate Famine; Biden Admin To Require New Climate Analysis Before Oil Leasing; Trump EPA Withheld Reports of Substantial Risk Posed by 1,240 Chemicals ... PLUS: Reluctant Middle East Forced To Open Eyes To Climate Crisis... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- House Democrats grill oil industry executives for disinformation on climate science:
- VIDEO: Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action (House Oversight Committee):
More recently, some large fossil fuel companies took public stances in support of climate actions while privately continuing to block reforms, invest overwhelmingly in fossil fuel extraction, and support efforts to extend the life of fossil fuel investments. The industry reportedly spends billions to promote climate disinformation through branding and lobbying. Moreover, they increasingly outsource lobbying to trade groups, obscuring their own roles in disinformation efforts.
- Play-by-Play: Oil executives testify about climate disinformation (CNN)
- Oil Companies Will Be Subpoenaed After Historic Congressional Hearing (Scientific American)
- Oil companies downplay early climate knowledge under fire from Dems (The Hill)
- US Supreme Court case seeks to dismantle EPA authority to regulate GHG emissions:
- Supreme Court will review EPA climate authority (E&E News)
- Supreme Court to review ruling nixing Trump power plant climate rollback (The Hill):
Specifically, the petitions from coal companies and Republican states ask the court to look into whether the agency can make rules that apply to entire categories of polluters and whether it can do so using "industry-wide systems" like cap and trade, which seeks to put a cap on greenhouse gas emissions.
- As Biden Heads to Climate Talks, Supreme Court Move Could Stymie EPA Regulation (Scientific American):
"If that's the case, the broadest threat here is not just about climate change, or about EPA's authority, but it's about the power of the court to review congressional authorizations of agency action," he said. In a worst-case scenario, the high court could give itself authority to tell Congress "in almost any instance" that it has to be more specific about delegating authority to agencies, Burger added.
- COP26 gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland:
- BBC's COP26 Live Coverage (BBC)
- AP COP26 Live Coverage (AP via PBS NewsHour)
- ‘Last, Best Hope:’ Leaders Launch Crucial UN Climate Summit (AP):
A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at slowing intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway.
- Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks (AP):
The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as "a doomsday device" strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told his colleagues that humans are "digging our own graves." And Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking for vulnerable island nations, added moral thunder, warning leaders not to "allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction."
- World Leaders Are Met with Protests at COP26 Summit (NY Times)
- Chinese envoy argues nation is in ‘special development stage’ preventing more emissions cuts (AP?PBS)
- VIDEO: COP26 SUMMIT OPENING (United Nations)
- VIDEO: COP26 - Leaders' Event: Action and Solidarity (United Nations)
- VIDEO: Joe Biden COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow Speech Transcript (Rev.com)
- Boris Johnson COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow Speech Transcript (Rev)
- Biden says 'I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize' for the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord (Business Insider/MSN)
- Africa seeks $12.5B from world to tackle climate (PBS NewsHour)
- 100 Nations Pledge to End Deforestation Backed by $19 Billion (Bloomberg)
- World faces disastrous 2.7C temperature rise on current climate plans, UN warns (Guardian UK)
- Three degrees of global warming is quite plausible and truly disastrous (The Economist/Green Reporter)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- How today's elections may remake renewables, clean energy (E&E News)
- U.S. Announces New Rules to Curtail Methane at Climate Summit (Scientific American)
- Biden administration acknowledges impacts of oil and gas sales on public land, but hasn’t stopped them (AP/PBS)
- This Desert May Contain Secrets To Avoiding Climate Famine (Huffington Post)
- G20 Nations Agree to New Limits on Coal-Burning Power Plants (NY Times)
- Reluctant Middle East Forced To Open Eyes To Climate Crisis (Guardian UK)
- Biden Admin To Require New Climate Analysis Before Oil Leasing (E&E News)
- Trump EPA Withheld Reports of Substantial Risk Posed by 1,240 Chemicals (The Intercept)
- Louisiana Plastics Plant Faces 2+ Year Delay For Environmental Review (The Advocate)
- Manchin Complicates Reconciliation Passage Timeline (E&E News)
- Denmark, U.S., 12 Other Nations Back Tougher Climate Goal For Shipping (Reuters)
- The Green Steel Revolution Is Picking Up Steam (Earther)
- America’s Food Safety System Failed to Stop a Salmonella Epidemic (Pro Publica)
- Fossil fuel messaging has won over Republican voters, poll reveals (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.