IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Water crisis persists in Texas and Jackson, Mississippi, two weeks after extreme winter storm; Latinos disproportionately exposed to worst water in US, new study finds; US House passes Biden's COVID relief bill boosting heating assistance for low-income families; PLUS: As cities move to electrify buildings, the natural gas industry is striking back... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Water crisis persists in Texas:
- “It’s after the storm that’s the hardest part”: 390,000 Texans still don’t have clean water (Vox)
- Plumber shortage and supply chain issues are delaying storm recovery efforts in Texas (Texas Tribune)
- Winter storm could cost Texas more money than any disaster in state history (Texas Tribune)
- Public Utility Commission chair resigns after Texas officials criticize management of power outages (Texas Tribune)
- Texas workers struggle to pay for groceries and rent after losing wages during winter storm (Texas Tribune)
- Texas leaders failed to heed warnings that left the state's power grid vulnerable to winter extremes, experts say (Texas Tribune)
- Jackson, MS enters 3rd week with no water:
- Frustrated Jackson Locals Are Nearing Two Weeks With No Water (Daily Beast):
What’s different this time, residents say, is the sheer scale—the entire city is either without water or under a boil water alert...More than a few residents have noted that the crisis has hit south and west Jackson hardest while leaving northeast Jackson, the one predominantly white corner of this 80 percent Black capital city, relatively unscathed.
- VIDEO: Water crisis in South persists following devastating winter storm (ABC News)
- In Jackson, Mississippi, some residents have been without water going on two weeks (CNN)
- In Jackson, Miss., two weeks with no running water and no end in sight (Washington Post)
- Study: Latinos disproportionately exposed to worst water in US:
- More than 25m drink from the worst US water systems, with Latinos most exposed (Guardian UK):
Millions of people in the US are drinking water that fails to meet federal health standards, including by violating limits for dangerous contaminants...Water systems in counties that are 25% or more Latino are violating drinking water contamination rules at twice the rate of those in the rest of the country.
- 'It's a toxic blend': where the kids are warned not to swallow the bath water (Guardian UK)
- Biden's COVID relief bill passes House; Infrastructure bill in the works:
- The House passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package (Vox)
- Biden administration preparing wider economic package for U.S. infrastructure beyond virus relief (AP)
- What Dem troubles with COVID-19 bill say about climate push (E&E News)
Ahead of Friday's Rules Committee hearing on the relief package, Republicans filed multiple amendments that would have placed restrictions on the LIHEAP funding...In addition to the disputed minimum wage hike, the measure also includes direct payments, extensions of unemployment benefits, $350 billion for state and local governments, as well as $4.5 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), $500 million in low-income water assistance and $100 million in environmental justice grants.
- Texans' Frozen Pipes Are Warnings of Yet Another Climate Threat (Bloomberg)
- After Stimulus, Biden to Tackle Another Politically Tricky Issue: Infrastructure (NY Times)
- Natural gas industry mobilizes to block building electrification:
- Seattle mayor signs legislation to ban natural gas in some new buildings (NBC-TV Seattle)
- AUDIO: As Cities Grapple With Climate Change, Gas Utilities Fight To Stay In Business (NPR):
Gas utilities and their powerful lobby, the AGA, are racing on multiple fronts to convince lawmakers and the public that swapping out natural gas with electric would harm consumers and lead to higher bills. They argue that using natural gas is compatible with addressing climate change, despite scientific evidence to the contrary.
- The battle over climate change is boiling over on the home front (Washington Post):
Municipalities want new buildings to go all electric, spurning gas-fired stoves and heating systems. The gas industry disagrees.
- How the Fossil Fuel Industry Convinced Americans to Love Gas Stoves (Mother Jones)
- Gas stoves can generate unsafe levels of indoor air pollution (David Roberts, Vox, 5/11/2020)
