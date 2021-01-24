By PDiddie on 1/24/2021, 6:52am PT  

Please read this essay by Jack Reilly about the slow demise of political cartooning. And support the craft if you can.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons