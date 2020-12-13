With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/10/2020, 11:55am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Scientists warn of dramatic transformation in the Arctic; Trump EPA makes it even harder to enact new pollution rules; Another chemical plant explosion, this time in West Virginia; PLUS: New York State's giant pension fund is divesting from fossil fuels... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): In Georgia, Hit by Hurricanes and Drought, Climate Change Is on Ballot; ‘Buy it or else’: Inside Monsanto and BASF’s moves to force dicamba on farmers; Global soils underpin life but future looks ‘bleak’, warns UN report; 'Everything is drying up': As springs on Hopi land decline, a sacred connection is threatened; Earth Still Sailing Into Climate Chaos, UN Says, But Course Could Shift; Trump kick-starts oil drilling license sales in Arctic refuge on Jan. 6; Abandoned Oil And Gas Wells Leave The Ocean Floor Spewing Methane... PLUS: The fate of Scotland's salmon depends on its forests ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



