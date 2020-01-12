IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration denies permit to controversial proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska; Trump EPA lets polluting industries off the hook for toxic waste; Trump Interior Department finalizes bird-killing rule; PLUS: Bank of America ditches fossil fuel projects in the fragile Arctic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why Investors Are Loving Green Energy; Is it Too Late to Save ‘America’s Amazon’?; Brazil Amazon Deforestation Reaches 12-Year High; The New Energy Giants Are Renewable Companies; Minnesota Gives Final Green Light To Disputed Oil Pipeline; E.P.A.’s Final Deregulatory Rush Runs Into Open Staff Resistance... PLUS: Nemonte Nenquimo: The Indigenous Leader Named 'Environmental Hero'... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Early record heat wave Down Under an ominous signal of upcoming bushfire season:
- Heat wave returns to Australia on first day of summer (Reuters):
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An intense heat wave returned to Australia's south and east on Tuesday, the first day of the southern hemisphere summer, raising risks of bush fires after the country sweltered through its hottest November on record..."While bursts of heat and heat wave are normal for this time of year, what's making this burst of heat exceptional is temperatures up to 18 degrees (Celsius) above average," BoM Meteorologist Dean Narramore said.
- Australia heat wave breaks records in Sydney, escalates fire danger across wide area (Washington Post)
- Bushfire rips through world's largest sand island as heat wave grips Australia (CBS News)
- Historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends:
- The record-shattering 2020 hurricane season, explained (CBS News):
From the total number of storms to the rapid intensification and multiple landfalls, the records set in 2020 will likely stand for quite some time. What follows is a recap of the season's most astonishing milestones with an explanation of the factors that led to the events in this unprecedented season. Some of those factors are natural occurrences, while some are the result of human impact on the climate.
- Despite Atlantic hurricane season's end, NHC keeps its eyes on a system with odds of development (Orlando Sentinel)
- Hurricane flags burned to mark storm season's end (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- Trump FWS finalizes rollback of Migratory Bird Treaty Act
- Trump Officials Move To Relax Rules On Killing Birds (Washington Post):
A rule change easing companies’ liability for killing birds would not cause unacceptable environmental harm, the Trump administration said in an analysis published Friday, clearing the way for it to finalize a major rollback before the president’s term ends on Jan. 20.
- Trump administration moves to weaken migratory bird protections (Reuters)
- Trump administration moves to strip federal protections for migratory birds (USA Today)
- Trump Admin Ignored Internal Concerns When Clipping Bird Protections, Documents Show (Huffington Post)
- Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door (AP)
- Trump EPA drops spill insurance requirement for polluting industries:
- EPA won't require industry to guarantee funding for toxic waste cleanups (The Hill)
- Feds Won't Require Insurance for Pollution Cleanup (Courthouse News)
- Can a New Administration Undo a PreviousAdministration's Regulations? [PDF] (CRS Insights 11/21/2016)
- U.S. moves to loosen safety rules for Arctic Ocean oil drilling (Reuters)
- Bank of America will no longer finance Arctic oil, gas projects
- Every Major Bank Has Now Ruled Out Funding Arctic Drilling (Gizmodo)
- Bank of America latest to say no to financing Arctic drilling (France24)
- Bank of America Promises It Won't Fund Arctic Drilling (EcoWatch)
- Why is Bank of America still open to funding the destruction of our homelands in the Arctic? (Red Green And Blue, 9/22/2020)
- U.S. moves to loosen safety rules for Arctic Ocean oil drilling (Reuters)
- Trump Admin. proposes rule to force banks to invest in fossil fuel projects:
- Trump Is Trying to Force Banks to Continue Financing Arctic Fossil Fuel Drilling (Truthout)
- Trump banking proposal on fossil fuels sparks backlash from libertarians (The Hill)
- Army Corps of Engineers denies crucial permit for controversial Pebble Mine:
- Army Corps rejects Pebble mine permit (E&E News):
The mine, proposed by the Pebble Limited Partnership, appeared to be sailing toward approval this summer when the Army Corps issued an environmental review that found the project would not have a measurable effect on the salmon fishery. But internal turmoil at the company, political pressure from both sides of the aisle and questions over its wetlands mitigation plan left its future in doubt. Today's rejection spells the end of the project, notwithstanding any legal challenges.
- Alaska's Controversial Pebble Mine Fails to Win Critical Permit, Likely Killing It (NY Times)
- Northern Dynasty Minerals: Pebble Mine On Life Support After Permit Denial (Seeking Alpha)
- Pebble Mine Partnership 'dismayed' by permit rejection, vows appeal (Reuters)
