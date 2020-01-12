With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/1/2020, 12:23pm PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration denies permit to controversial proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska; Trump EPA lets polluting industries off the hook for toxic waste; Trump Interior Department finalizes bird-killing rule; PLUS: Bank of America ditches fossil fuel projects in the fragile Arctic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why Investors Are Loving Green Energy; Is it Too Late to Save ‘America’s Amazon’?; Brazil Amazon Deforestation Reaches 12-Year High; The New Energy Giants Are Renewable Companies; Minnesota Gives Final Green Light To Disputed Oil Pipeline; E.P.A.’s Final Deregulatory Rush Runs Into Open Staff Resistance... PLUS: Nemonte Nenquimo: The Indigenous Leader Named 'Environmental Hero'... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



