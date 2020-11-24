With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/24/2020, 12:25pm PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden selects former Sec. of State John Kerry as special Climate Envoy, elevates role to National Security Council; GM ditches Trump and goes big on electric vehicles; Trump rolls back Arctic drilling safety rules, denies disaster aid to Pennsylvania; PLUS: No, we have not reached the 'point of no return' on climate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 10 Steps That Can Restore Scientific Integrity in Government; China-led shift to electric vehicles to help end 'oil era'; Tuscon Tries to Save Itself With Rain; How the Roadless Rule helps keep millions of acres of forest safe for Indigenous peoples and away from industry; Farmers Are Warming Up To The Fight Against Climate Change; Bailed Out & Propped Up: The fossil fuel industry; Fossil Fuel Industry Wants You To Believe It’s Good For People Of Color... PLUS: In Search of a ‘Regenerative’ Thanksgiving Turkey... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



