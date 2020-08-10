With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/6/2020, 11:16am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Buckle up, Gulf Coast - Hurricane Delta is already a record-breaker; Grim milestone in California's historic, catastrophic fire season; Poland agrees to phase out coal; PLUS: Airbus debuts zero-emissions concept passenger airplane... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump team delaying work on major climate report, the National Climate Assessment; EPA Gives Oklahoma Environmental Oversight On Indian Lands; Exxon’s Plan for Surging Carbon Emissions Revealed in Leaked Documents; US Supreme Court Takes Up Energy Companies' Appeal Over Baltimore Climate Liability Suit; Boris Johnson: Wind Farms Could Power Every Home By 2030... PLUS: Bees Face ‘Perfect Storm’ — Parasites, Air Pollution and Other Threats... and much, MUCH more! ...

