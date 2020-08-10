IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Buckle up, Gulf Coast - Hurricane Delta is already a record-breaker; Grim milestone in California's historic, catastrophic fire season; Poland agrees to phase out coal; PLUS: Airbus debuts zero-emissions concept passenger airplane... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump team delaying work on major climate report, the National Climate Assessment; EPA Gives Oklahoma Environmental Oversight On Indian Lands; Exxon’s Plan for Surging Carbon Emissions Revealed in Leaked Documents; US Supreme Court Takes Up Energy Companies' Appeal Over Baltimore Climate Liability Suit; Boris Johnson: Wind Farms Could Power Every Home By 2030... PLUS: Bees Face ‘Perfect Storm’ — Parasites, Air Pollution and Other Threats... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Buckle up, US Gulf Coast - Hurricane Delta is already a record-breaker:
- Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies to category 4, takes aim at Cancun (Dr. Jeff Masters, Yale Climate Communications):
The storm's wind speeds increased from 40 mph to 110 mph in just 24 hours.
- Hurricane Delta is intensifying rapidly and is now a Category 4 storm (CNN)
- Hurricane Delta Prompts Evacuations in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula (Weather Channel)
- Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta (WKRG-Mobile)
- California passes grim fire milestone:
- Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres (AP)
- California wildfires reach devastating milestone, scorching more than 4 million acres (CBS News)
- California’s largest wildfire on record is now a million-acre “gigafire” (Vox)
- California exceeds 4 million acres burned by wildfires in 2020 (NBC):
More than 8,200 fires have consumed more than double the previous record, fire officials said.
- Judge rules Acting BLM Director Pendley serving unlawfully, but he's still there:
- Post-court order: New title for Pendley, questions for BLM (E&E News)
- Montana Gov. Bullock asks court to block actions by Trump’s land boss, William Perry Pendley (Colorado Sun)
- Plans William Perry Pendley approved must now be revoked (The Missoulian)
- Trump Interior study shows polar bears harmed by oil and gas development:
- Long-delayed Trump administration study finds that climate change threatens polar bears (Washington Post)
- Trump Official Stalls Polar Bear Study That Could Affect AK Drilling (Washington Post)
- Suppressed Study Shows Polar Bears at Risk from Alaska Oil and Gas Drilling (The Energy Mix)
- Bob Murray, who attacked black lung benefits, files for black lung benefits:
- Bob Murray, Who Fought Against Black Lung Regulations As A Coal Operator, Has Filed For Black Lung Benefits (WV Public Radio):
[Murray] disputed that he ever fought against regulations to quell the disease or fought miners from receiving benefits. Murray also threatened to file a lawsuit if a story was published that indicated he had fought federal regulations and benefits.
- AUDIO: Coal baron CEO Who Fought Against Rules That Protect Miners Applies For Black Lung Benefits (NPR)
- Ohio coal magnate Robert Murray has filed for black lung benefits, report says (Cleveland.com):
After donating $300,000 to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Robert Murray presented Trump with a list of policy requests. Trump acted on several of them...The company’s political action committee continued donating to Trump’s re-election efforts, even as it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Murray Energy has also been linked to, but not implicated in, the federal bribery case against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
- Poland and coal mining unions agree to end date for coal:
- Poland agrees coal mining phase out with unions by 2049 (Climate Change News):
“We signed the liquidation of one of the most important industries in the history of the Republic of Poland,” Dominik Kolorz, head of the Solidarity trade union in Silesia, said of the deal. “But we also have a fair and socially agreed path,” tweeted Artur Sobon, deputy minister of state assets...
- Poland's coal-phaseout plans: Fact or fiction? (Deustche-Welle)
- Airbus debuts zero-emissions concept airplane:
- Airbus looks to the future with hydrogen planes (BBC):
Unveiling its latest blueprints, Airbus said its turbofan design could carry up to 200 passengers more than 2,000 miles, while a turboprop concept would have a 50% lower capacity and range. A third, "blended-wing body" aircraft was the most eye-catching of the three designs. All three planes would be powered by gas-turbine engines modified to burn liquid hydrogen, and through hydrogen fuel cells to create electrical power.
- Airbus reveals zero-emission, hydrogen-powered passenger planes, coming to a sky near you (National Post):
A simple transition to hydrogen-powered planes is still a way off, Cohen says. The cost of oil would need to increase, while the price of hydrogen production would have to come down substantially. Airports would require a complete infrastructure overhaul...
- Why this space age airplane could change flying forever (CNN):
[T]he arrival of Covid-19 and its impact on aviation could've inadvertently cleared a flight path of opportunity for efforts to rethink the technology of getting the world up into the air.
- Airbus reveals new zero-emission concept aircraft (Airbus)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Trump team delaying work on major climate report, the National Climate Assessment (E&E News)
- EPA Gives Oklahoma Environmental Oversight On Indian Lands (Indian Country Today)
- Exxon’s Plan for Surging Carbon Emissions Revealed in Leaked Documents (Bloomberg)
- US Supreme Court Takes Up Energy Companies' Appeal Over Baltimore Climate Suit (Reuters)
- Michigan: Whitmer Releases $500 Million Water Infrastructure Plan (AP)
- Boris Johnson: Wind Farms Could Power Every Home By 2030 (BBC)
- Bees Face ‘Perfect Storm’ — Parasites, Air Pollution and Other Threats (The Revelator)
- Height of Fashion? Clothes Mountains Build Up As Recycling Breaks Down (Reuters)
- Millions In US COVID-19 Aid Went To Companies With Pollution Violations (Huffington Post)
- Steelhead Trout In L.A. River? Experts Envision Downtown Fish Passage (LA Times)
- EPA Faces Decision On Chemical Linked To Brain Damage In Children (The Hill)
- Massive, 50-year-old great white shark dubbed 'Queen of the Ocean' found, tagged off Nova Scotia (Kearney Hub)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
