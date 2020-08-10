Green News Reports! Countless BradCasts! All reader/listener supported! Thank you! 16+ YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! 1000+ ! Countlessreader/listener supported! Thank you!

Buzz-worthy, But Otherwise Refreshingly 'Normal' VP Debate: 'BradCast' 10/8/20 Special Coverage with Heather Digby Parton, David Faris; Also: Suspended on Twitter for tweeting completely accurate news about GA's flawed voting system...

BRAD BLOG Suspended by Twitter for 100% Accurate Tweet About GA's New Touchscreen Vote Systems The tweet in question and federal court evidence proving it's true...

'Kindness' is Key: New Survey IDs Trump Achilles Heel for Evangelical, Catholic Voters: 'BradCast' 10/7/20 Guest: Pastor Doug Pagitt; Also: TX War on Voting, bribery claims against its AG...

Gaslighting Continues - But America No Longer Buying It: 'BradCast' 10/6/20 Trump pretends his way out of hospital, lies again about COVID, gets blocked on Face-book, sinks in the polls and drags party with him. No wonder they need to block the vote...

'Green News Report' 10/6/20 w/ Brad & Desi Hurricane Delta already a record-breaker; Grim milestone in CA fire season; Poland to phase out coal; PLUS: Zero-emissions concept passenger airplane debuts... Previous GNRs: 10/1/20 - 9/29/20 - Archives...

'For This President, Death Would Be Too Good': 'BradCast' 10/5/20 Super-spreader Donald infected at least 11 WH officials and Senators and lied about his infect-ion and treatment. How many more Americans will he sicken before this nightmare ends?...

Sunday 'Karma Runs Over Dogma' Toons Trump is taken down by a 'hoax', apparently, in yet another remarkable edition of PDiddie's latest weekly toons...

Trump's Positive, In a Negative Sense: 'BradCast' 10/2/2020 Guest host Nicole Sandler with journalists David Dayen on Trump diagnosed with COVID, Jason Leopold on 'The FinCEN Files'...

'Scandalous': GA Installs Uncertified Vote Software Days Before Voting Begins: 'BradCast' 10/1/20 Guest: Plaintiff Marilyn Marks; Also: Voters win w/ absentee rulings in WI, IN, MT, AL, NC...

American 'Shitshow': Trump, Biden 'Debate' in OH Goes Off Rails: 'BradCast' 9/30/20 Special coverage with guests Heather Digby Parton of Salon, Eric Boehlert of Press Run...

'Green News Report' 9/29/20 Brain-eating amoeba in TX water; Trump opens largest protected forest to logging; Pebble Mine CEO caught on tape; PLUS: SCOTUS nom no friend to environment...

'End of SCOTUS as We Know It'; Plus: GA Vote System Fails: 'BradCast' 9/28/20 Guest: Mark Joseph Stern on Amy Coney Barrett: Also: GA SoS halts all pre-election testing of new touchscreen system after major statewide errors found...

Sunday 'Trump 200,000' Toons You can keep counting on PDiddie's collections of the week's best political toons. Here's his latest...

Repub Atty Charges FCC Letting Sinclair Violate Ownership Rules w/ Sham Cmpnys: 'BradCast' 9/25/20 Guest: Former FCC official Art Belendiuk & media reformer Sue Wilson; MORE...

Yes, We Can...But Will We?:

'BradCast' 9/24/20 Staring down Trump's cowardly threats against a peaceful transition and democracy itself; Also: Accountability soon for Trump Family in NY; And, yes, even TX is in play...