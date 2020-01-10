With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/1/2020, 11:08am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage --- A surprise, substantive discussion about climate change at the first 2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland, Ohio... That and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Biden’s $1.7 trillion climate plan would change America after Trump’s Big Oil presidency; New Study Shows a Vicious Circle of Climate Change Building on Thickening Layers of Warm Ocean Water; Great breakthrough for solar panel recycling; Trump Moves to Expand Rare Earths Mining, Citing China; Big Coal CEO, who fought against black lung benefits, files for black lung benefits; Colorado regulators approve drilling buffers, other new restrictions on oil and gas development... PLUS: Priced Out: Both parties used to love the carbon tax. So why are they giving up on it?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



