IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage --- A surprise, substantive discussion about climate change at the first 2020 Presidential Debate in Cleveland, Ohio... That and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Biden’s $1.7 trillion climate plan would change America after Trump’s Big Oil presidency; New Study Shows a Vicious Circle of Climate Change Building on Thickening Layers of Warm Ocean Water; Great breakthrough for solar panel recycling; Trump Moves to Expand Rare Earths Mining, Citing China; Big Coal CEO, who fought against black lung benefits, files for black lung benefits; Colorado regulators approve drilling buffers, other new restrictions on oil and gas development... PLUS: Priced Out: Both parties used to love the carbon tax. So why are they giving up on it?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2020 Election: Climate Change surprise segment in 1st Presidential Debate:
- VIDEO: First Presidential Debate Of 2020 Election (NBC News Now/YouTube) [climate section begins @2:16]
- Full Transcript: The Trump-Biden Debate (Wait But Why)
- Climate Change Receives Unexpected Attention at First Presidential Debate (Scientific American):
Trump and Biden presented starkly different climate agendas during the longest discussion of the issue in recent debates
- Trump was forced to talk about climate at the first presidential debate (Grist):
“I’d like to talk about climate change,” Chris Wallace said in the last 10 minutes of the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. “What do you believe about the science of climate change, sir?” he asked Trump. “Do you believe that human pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to climate change?”
- The Debate Was a Disaster. But Hey, Climate Change Came Up (Wired):
The good news: The presidential debate addressed global warming. The bad news: Trump dodged it, especially when it came to wildfires.
- It’s possible that Trump doesn’t actually know what climate change is (Washington Post, 12/3/2019)
- What the surprise climate debate question reveals:
- Trump reveals his climate weakness (Heated.World):
The climate portion of last night's debate was the only time Trump didn't constantly interrupt—because he didn't know what to say.
- Tuesday’s Debate: A Milestone in the History of Climate Politics (Politico):
It was easy to miss amid the chaos, but something changed, even for Trump.
- Trump’s Climate Self-Own (The Atlantic):
At last night’s debate, the president got confused about his own policy—and Joe Biden’s.
- The End of Climate Change Denial Is the Start of Something Much Worse (Earther):
What’s replacing denial is a darker evolution of conservatism in a climate-constrained era...But it’s the policies and tactics Trump said outside the climate portion of the debate that will have a truly chilling impact on our ability to slow Earth’s warming.First up is the foundation of democracy itself: voting...
- The Gap in Joe Biden's $2 Trillion Climate Plan Reveals the Biggest Fight to Come (Earther)
- Fact-checking the debate - climate edition:
- 4 big takeaways from Chris Wallace's surprise debate questions on climate change (Mashable)
- VIDEO: We fact-checked Trump’s climate responses from the first presidential debate (Grist):
While scientists agree that thinning trees, clearing out brush, and setting prescribed burns can help avoid catastrophic Western wildfires, there is also consensus that rising temperatures are fueling larger and faster-moving fires...“[Green New Deal supporters] want to take out the cows.” Um...exciting as it is to imagine Green New Deal-ers hiding on livestock farms sniping cows, no one is talking about getting rid of our bovine friends entirely.
- Fact-checking climate change comments in first presidential debate (News4 Detroit)
- Joe Biden’s new climate plan (Grist/The Beacon)
- President Donald Trump’s Climate Change Record Has Been a Boon for Oil Companies, and a Threat to the Planet (Inside Climate News)
- If Biden becomes president, will he be able to roll back Trump’s climate-policy rollbacks? (State Impact PA)
- Trump, Calling Himself ‘the No. 1 Environmental President,’ Green Washes His Record (NY Times)
- The False Choice Between Economic Growth and Combatting Climate Change (The New Yorker, 2/4/2019)
- We don't have to choose between the economy and lower emissions (Sydney Morning Herald)
- Trump repeats overly simplistic, False claim on California’s wildfires (Politifact)
- Polls show vast majority of Americans want federal climate action:
- Guardian/Vice poll finds most US 2020 voters strongly favor climate action
(Guardian):Three quarters want the U.S. to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources within 15 years.
- New Poll: Voters Support Stimulus for Clean Energy, Not Fossil Fuels (Yale Climate Communications, 6/29/2020
- Is climate change a 'motivator' issue in the 2020 Senate elections? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Vote as if the Climate and the Future of Humanity Depend on It—Because They Do (EcoWatch)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- How Biden’s $1.7 trillion climate plan would change America after Trump’s Big Oil presidency (CNBC)
- Priced Out: Both parties used to love the carbon tax. So why are they giving up on it? (Grist)
- New Study Shows a Vicious Circle of Climate Change Building on Thickening Layers of Warm Ocean Water (Inside Climate News)
- Shell set to cut up to 9,000 jobs in low-carbon overhaul (The Hill)
- EGEB: A great breakthrough for solar panel recycling (Electrek)
- Trump Moves to Expand Rare Earths Mining, Citing China Threat (Bloomberg)
- Trump and Biden Diverged Widely and Wildly During the Debate’s Donnybrook on Climate Change (Inside Climate News)
- Trump Official Stalls Polar Bear Study That Could Affect AK Drilling (Washington Post)
- Bob Murray, Who Fought Against Black Lung Regulations As A Coal Operator, Has Filed For Black Lung Benefits (WV Public Radio)
- Greenland ice sheet on course to lose ice at fastest rate in 12,000 years, study finds (Washington Post)
- $215M in BP Oil Spill Money To Restore Louisiana Marshes (AP)
- Colorado Regulators Approve Drilling Buffers, Other Rules (AP)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
