9/29/2020

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Texas town's water system shut down due to deadly, brain-eating amoeba; Trump Administration opens up nation's largest protected forest to logging; Pebble Mine CEO resigns after boasting about obedient Alaskan politicians; PLUS: Trump's nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not an advocate of the environment or public health... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Oceans Appear to Be Stabilizing. Here's Why it's Very Bad News; Ocean Heat Waves Are Directly Linked to Climate Change; White House recruited climate deniers for NOAA; Montana judge ousts Trump’s temporary Bureau of Land Management director; Exxon Touts Carbon Capture as a Climate Fix, but Uses It to Maximize Profit and Keep Oil Flowing; It’s Official — Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance... PLUS: What to Pack in Your Emergency Bag — With COVID-19 in Mind... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

