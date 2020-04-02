With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 2/4/2020, 10:33am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration rolls back protections for birds; Monarch butterfly conservationists found dead in Mexico; New emails confirm Trump White House lied about Hurricane Dorian and "Sharpie-gate"; PLUS: Electric cars shift into high gear in Super Bowl 2020... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1000+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Sea level rise accelerating along US coastline, scientists warn; Climate models are running red hot, and scientists don't know why; How corporations use deceptive "mercenary science" to evade regulation; Has natural gas really helping the U.S. cut emissions?; Locust swarms threaten more countries in Eastern Africa; Japan races to build new coal-burning power plants, despite climate; Race is on to find uses for fracking wastewater; Cattle feedlots choking nearby communities in West Texas... PLUS: How scientists deal with ecological grief... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



