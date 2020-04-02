IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration rolls back protections for birds; Monarch butterfly conservationists found dead in Mexico; New emails confirm Trump White House lied about Hurricane Dorian and "Sharpie-gate"; PLUS: Electric cars shift into high gear in Super Bowl 2020... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Sea level rise accelerating along US coastline, scientists warn; Climate models are running red hot, and scientists don't know why; How corporations use deceptive "mercenary science" to evade regulation; Has natural gas really helping the U.S. cut emissions?; Locust swarms threaten more countries in Eastern Africa; Japan races to build new coal-burning power plants, despite climate; Race is on to find uses for fracking wastewater; Cattle feedlots choking nearby communities in West Texas... PLUS: How scientists deal with ecological grief... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump Administration rolls back long-standing protections for birds:
- Trump Administration Moves to Relax Rules Against Killing Birds (NY Times):
With a presidential election coming in November, the Trump administration is moving quickly to finalize dozens of regulatory rollbacks and other actions to weaken environmental protections viewed as burdensome by industry.
- A controversial Trump legal opinion weakened a law to protect birds. Now it might be made permanent. (Washington Post):
Interior Department officials said Thursday that they will propose regulations clarifying that individuals and industrial operators, such as oil, gas and wind companies, will not be penalized if they accidentally kill birds — even on a massive scale.
- Trump administration slashes protections for migratory birds (High Country News):
The new rule would legalize the unintentional killing of birds by energy companies and other industries.
- Trump admin orders Fish and Wildlife to eliminate fines for killing migratory birds (Missoula Current)
- Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 (Wikipedia)
- VIDEO: ‘I never understood wind’: Trump goes on bizarre tirade against windmills (Guardian UK)
- Deaths of 2 monarch butterfly conservationists under investigation in Mexico:
- Second man with ties to Mexico’s largest monarch butterfly reserve found dead (Washington Post)
- Two men were found dead within days of each other in Mexico. They both worked for a famed butterfly sanctuary. (USA Today):
Hernández Romero's death comes just days after the funeral of Homero Gómez González, a prominent anti-logging activist who fought to preserve the forest where the butterflies travel every autumn and spend their winters.
- Sadness And Worry After 2 Men Connected To Butterfly Sanctuary Are Found Dead (NPR)
- Mexico: defender of monarch butterflies found dead two weeks after he vanished (Guardian UK)
- 'Sharpie-gate': Internal emails confirm Trump Admin. lied about doctored Hurricane Dorian map:
- “HELP!!!” Internal #SharpieGate Emails Show Government Officials Freaked Out Over Trump’s “Doctored” Hurricane Map (Buzzfeed News)
- New emails show weather service's angst, anger over Trump's 'doctored' hurricane map (USA Today)
- Top weather official who defended 'Sharpiegate' makes tearful clarification (Guardian UK, 9/10/2019)
- Super Bowl 2020 ads for electric cars may signal cultural shift:
- New electric car ads at the Super Bowl, Tesla gets publicity for free (Electrek)
- VIDEO: Super Bowl Commercials Hyped Electric Cars. But Will Anyone Buy Them? (NY Times):
To date, many automakers have put relatively less effort into advertising their electric cars. The auto industry spent $8.6 billion last year on national and local advertising in the United States, but just 0.3 percent of that went toward promoting electric vehicle models.
- VIDEO: Super Bowl 2020 ads pushed electric vehicles like never before (Yahoo News)
- VIDEO: GM Relaunches Hummer as EV (Climate Crocks)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Sea level rise accelerating along US coastline, scientists warn (Guardian UK)
- Climate Models Are Running Red Hot, and Scientists Don’t Know Why (Bloomberg)
- How Corporations Use Deceptive "Mercenary Science" To Evade Regulation (Salon)
- VIDEO: How Scientists Deal with Ecological Grief (Climate Crocks)
- Is Natural Gas Really Helping the U.S. Cut Emissions? (Inside Climate News)
- Locust Swarms Threaten More Countries In Eastern Africa: FAO (Reuters)
- Japan Races to Build New Coal-Burning Power Plants, Despite Climate (NY Times)
- Race Is On To Find Uses For Wastewater From Fracking (Santa Fe New Mexican)
- DOD Watchdog Will Review Military Use Of Cancer-Linked Chemical (The Hill)
- "Something in the Air": Cattle feedlots choking nearby communities in West Texas (Texas Observer)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
