Iowa Caucus app meltdown makes this even more relevant than before!...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/3/2020, 6:51pm PT

Well, this should be fun. Particularly after what happened in Iowa last night.

Here's a :30 second preview for tonight's investigative report on CBS-2 Los Angeles, by journalist David Goldstein. You may recognize the first guy that speaks (me). The guy at the end is L.A. County Registrar Recorder County Clerk Dean Logan.

Given what happened last night in Iowa, where they used a never-before-used smartphone app to transmit results to Party HQ, I'm hoping folks like Logan are having second thoughts about using untested, never-before-used, secretly-developed tech for a no-room-for-failure, mission critical election. It sorta puts my "none!", as seen in this clip, in a fresh light, I'd say. At least it should.

WATCH:

Tuesday night at 11 we’re back on with a new investigation. LA County spent $300 Million dollars on new voting machines that critics warn won’t reliably count your vote. Is it money well spent? Watch and find out! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/EXZhCcwEsI — David Goldstein (@CBSLAdavid) February 4, 2020

Goldstein tells me the full report will air tonight (2/4/2020) on CBS-2 in L.A. during the 11pm News. I'll try to post an update here with the full video report after it's published online.

