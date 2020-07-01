IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Australia grapples with unprecedented wildfires in a taste of its climate future; Climate-change intensified deluges flood Jakarta; PLUS: Buckle up - Trump's escalation of tensions with Iran is spiking global oil prices... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Australia's climate change prophecy is coming true and it's going to cost the nation billions; Shutdown of US coal power facilities saved over 26,000 lives, study finds; U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dip, but Trump politics put future cuts in doubt; FEMA threat report ignores climate change, sea-level rise; Backlog of toxic Superfund cleanups grows under Trump; Duke Energy agrees to remove coal ash pits in North Carolina... PLUS: Where is the Green New Deal headed in 2020?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Australia's record bushfire season is a taste of its climate future:
- VIDEO: How climate change has intensified the deadly fires in Australia (CBS News)
- VIDEO ‘A tipping point is playing out right now’ says climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann (ABC Australia)
- Fire clouds and ember attacks: How Australia's fires are creating rare weather phenomena (NBC News)
"Intense and voracious”...Australia’s wildfires, unprecedented in their size and severity, are so intense they are setting off a series of bizarre phenomena, including fire-driven thunderstorms, fire clouds and so-called ember attacks.
- 'Silent death': Australia's bushfires push countless species to extinction (Guardian UK)
- Millions of animals are dying from the Australian fires, and the environment will suffer for years to come (CNN)
- Australians Fear 'Mega Blaze' If 2 Fires Join Forces: 'It's an Atomic Bomb' (Vice)
- 24 Australians arrested for deliberately setting fires this season (ABC News)
- Elton John, Chris Hemsworth each pledge $1 million to Australia wildfire relief (ABC News)
- VIDEO: At Golden Globes, Australia Fires co-star with Climate Change (Climate Crocks)
- Rare and unique flora and fauna in Western Australia's Stirling Range may never fully recover from a massive series of fires (ABC Australia)
- Tropical cyclone Blake: Western Australia's first cyclone of the summer to batter Kimberley region (Guardian UK)
- AUS conservative Morrison Administration criticized for response, climate science denial:
- Australia's leaders unmoved on climate action after devastating bushfires (Reuters):
Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating bushfires, despite public anger, the anguish of victims and warnings from scientists.
- As Fires Rage, Australia Pushes to Emit More Carbon (Scientific American)
- VIDEO: Australian PM Jeered visiting Fire Area (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Australian fires: who is to blame? (BBC)
- VIDEO: Amid raging bushfire, Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire turns a blind eye to climate crisis (Media Matters)
- Bots and trolls spread false arson claims in Australian fires ‘disinformation campaign’ (Guardian UK)
- Australia can expect far more fire catastrophes. A proper disaster plan is worth paying for (The Conversation)
- Persistent, torrential rains flood Jakarta:
- 66 people now killed by flooding in Jakarta, and more rain appears to be on the way (CNN)
- Jakarta floods: recovery effort begins as city counts cost of worst deluge in a decade (Guardian UK)
- Indonesia’s flooded capital disinfected to fend off disease (AP)
- Trump's escalation of tensions with Iran could spike oil/gas prices:
