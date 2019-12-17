IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. climate summit ends with recriminations and disappointment, as U.S. plays spoiler; Accelerating Greenland ice melt on track for worst case scenario sea level rise; PLUS: European Union targets net zero carbon by 2050, with a European 'Green Deal'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Five things we've learned from COP25 Madrid talks; Too hot for humans? First Nations people fear becoming Australia's first climate refugees; Wildfires are getting worse, and so is the deadly smoke they bring with them; Exxon well blowout caused huge methane leak in Ohio; Rainwater in parts of US contain high levels of PFAS chemical; Why a US natural gas plant building spree continues despite electricity glut... PLUS: What will it take to clean up the electric grid?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- "Disappointment" as U.N. climate talks end, with US playing role of spoiler:
- COP25: What was achieved and where to next? (Climate Change News)
- U.N. Climate Talks End With Few Commitments and a ‘Lost’ Opportunity (NY Times):
The Trump administration used the meeting to push back on a range of proposals, including a mechanism to compensate developing countries for losses that were the result of more intense storms, droughts, rising seas and other effects of global warming.
- Disappointment as marathon climate talks end with slim deal (AP):
The final declaration cited an “urgent need” to cut planet-heating greenhouse gases in line with the goals of the landmark 2015 Paris climate change accord. But it fell far short of explicitly demanding that countries submit bolder emissions proposals next year, which developing countries and environmentalists had demanded.
- United Nations climate talks collapse after Trump shuns Paris pact (Politico):
The talks exposed deep rifts among industrialized nations, fast-growing economies like China and India and the poorest countries – divides that the U.S. had helped bridge under former President Barack Obama in the run-up to the 2015 Paris climate accord. With Trump moving to pull out of the pact, delegates from many countries retreated behind their long-held grievances over how to bear the burdens of reducing greenhouse gases and preparing for the worsening effects of a changing climate.
- Australia took a match to UN climate talks while back home the country burned (Guardian UK)
- The US Is Once Again The Villain At The UN Climate Summit (Buzzfeed)
- Australia's use of accounting loophole to meet Paris deal found to have no legal basis (Guardian UK)
- UN climate talks sputter on carbon market disputes (Politico)
- Greenland is melting 7 times faster than in the 1990s:
- Greenland's Rapid Melt Will Mean More Flooding (NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory)
- Greenland’s ice losses have septupled and are now in line with its highest sea-level scenario, scientists say (Washington Post):
The recent Greenland losses, the experts suggest, match a more dire sea-level projection outlined by the United Nations’ chief climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Under that high-end scenario, Greenland could contribute about 16 centimeters, or around half a foot, to ocean levels by 2100. “What that means is that really, the midrange scenario becomes what was previously the upper scenario, and they will have to invent a new upper scenario, because one currently doesn’t exist,” Shepherd said.
- Even Greta Isn’t Radical Enough (Rolling Stone):
In Shepherd’s view, the new satellite data from Greenland means that sea-level rise estimates in climate models need to be revised upwards, especially the high-end scenarios. It means that instead of three or four feet of rise by the end of the century, the climate models that suggest we might get six, seven, or eight feet may be a little more plausible. And it makes comments by Richard Alley, who said last year that it’s impossible to rule out 15 to 20 feet of sea-level rise by the end of the century, a little easier to bend your mind around.
- Greenland's ice sheet melting seven times faster than in 1990s (Guardian UK)
- The Arctic Is Undergoing Changes Scientists 'Never Expected Would Happen This Soon' (Earther)
- European Union sets carbon neutral target, introduces 'EU Green Deal':
- 2050 long-term strategy (European Union)
- EU carbon neutrality: Leaders agree 2050 target without Poland (BBC):
European Union leaders meeting in Brussels have agreed to make the currently 28-member bloc carbon neutral by 2050...Several eastern European countries wanted financial and other guarantees before they agreed to the EU cutting to zero its net amount of greenhouse gas emissions.
- Why Poland couldn't sign up to Green New Deal (EU Observer)
- ‘Green Deal’ seeks to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 (The Conversation)
- The EU releases its Green Deal. Here are the key points (Climate Change News)
- Europe's climate hawks split with U.S. vision on Green New Deal (Axios)
- VIDEO: Press statement by President Ursula von der Leyen on the European Green Deal (European Commission)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
