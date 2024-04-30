With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Our 1,400th Episode!

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme weather grips Africa; Sea levels on the US Gulf Coast are rising twice as fast as the rest of the planet; More Americans breathing toxic air, new report finds; PLUS: Historic new EPA rules will slash air, water, and climate pollution from U.S. power plants... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): A water crisis in Mississippi turns into a fight against privatization; US experts predict one of most active hurricane seasons on record; Biden Administration moves to speed up permits for clean energy; Trump will dismantle key US weather and science agency, climate experts fear; Criminal charges for 'massive water heist' in CA; Republican AGs attack Biden’s EPA for pursuing environmental discrimination cases... PLUS: As election looms, what is Mexico doing about climate change?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...