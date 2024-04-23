IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Europe is the fastest-warming continent on the planet, new study warns; Plastics manufacturers are big contributors to man-made global warming; PLUS: Biden Administration unveils Solar For All program, American Climate Corps, and sweeping new actions on conservation... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Copernicus: Europe's is fastest warming continent on the planet:
- Europe is warming up faster than any other continent, and the heat is deadly (NPR)
- VIDEO: Heatwave-linked deaths in Europe reported up 30% over past 20 years (EuroNews)
- Heat-related deaths in Europe increased by 30% in last 20 years (Irish Examiner):
Three warmest years on record for Europe all occurred since 2020. Heat-related deaths have increased in 94% of European regions over the last two decades, according to a new report. The latest European State of the Climate report from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Service, published today, also highlighted an extreme marine heatwave off the Irish coast last year.
- Plastics manufacturing a big contributor to global warming:
- Plastics industry heats world 4 times as much as air travel, report finds (The Hill):
The industry releases about four times as many planet-warming chemicals as the airline industry, according to the paper from scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Its emissions are equivalent to those of about 600 coal plants — about three times the number that exist across the U.S.
- Polluters Pay: EPA puts PFAS chemicals under Superfund law:
- E.P.A. Will Make Polluters Pay to Clean Up Two ‘Forever Chemicals’ (NY Times):
The new rule announced on Friday empowers the government to force the many companies that manufacture or use perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA, and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, known as PFOS, to monitor any releases into the environment and be responsible for cleaning them up. Those companies could face billions of dollars in liabilities.
- The EPA Is Cracking Down On PFAS — But Not In Fertilizer (Grist)
- Biden Admin. goes big on new conservation initiatives:
- Biden administration restricts oil and gas leasing in 13 million acres of Alaska’s petroleum reserve (AP)
- Biden Shields Millions of Acres of Alaskan Wilderness From Drilling and Mining (NY Times):
The Biden administration expanded federal protections across millions of acres of Alaskan wilderness on Friday, blocking oil, gas and mining operations in some of the most unspoiled land in the country.
- Reports: Biden administration set to deny 200-mile Ambler mining road through Alaska wilderness (Anchorage Daily News):
The Trump administration had approved the right-of-way permit in 2020. Conservation groups and Alaska tribal entities, including the Tanana Chiefs Conference, sued to overturn the decision. The Biden administration also said it identified legal flaws in the process related to subsistence impacts and tribal consultation. The new look at the project led to the suspension of the permit and the supplemental environmental review that’s now underway.
- The U.S. just changed how it manages public lands (Washington Post):
The Interior Department rule puts conservation and clean energy development on par with drilling, mining and resource extraction on federal lands for the first time.
- Interior Said to Reject Industrial Road Through Alaskan Wilderness (NY Times)
- Biden unveils Solar For All, American Climate Corps, and more:
- VIDEO: Biden marks Earth Day by going after GOP, announcing $7 billion in federal solar power grants (AP):
President Joe Biden marked Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in federal grants for residential solar projects serving 900,000-plus households in low- and middle-income communities — while criticizing Republicans who want to gut his policies to address climate change.
- On Earth Day, Biden launched a new site to apply for Climate Corps jobs (NPR)
- Biden uses executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps (AP):
After being thwarted by Congress, President Joe Biden will use his executive authority to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps that will serve as a major green jobs training program.
- Transcript: Remarks By President Biden on Earth Day and at Signing of an Executive Order Strengthening the Nation’s Forests, Communities, and Local Economies (White House)
- VIDEO: Biden marks Earth Day with new grants for solar power (PBS NewsHour/Twitter)
- Green Groups Cheer $7 Billion in 'Solar for All' Grants (Common Dreams)
- American Climate Corps website (American Climate Corps)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
