With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/4/2024, 10:31am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. officials warn of looming hunger crisis across Southern Africa amid deepening drought; Biden Administration invests billions to innovate and decarbonize manufacturing; Melting polar ice is changing Earth's rotation; PLUS: America's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is now operational... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Just 57 companies churn out 80% of post-Paris emissions; Warming is getting worse, so scientists just tested a way to deflect the sun; US saw staggering growth in solar and wind power over the last decade; Will Bitcoin, data centers and cannabis risk US climate goals?; Spinning, whirling fish in FL prompt emergency response; US aims to 'crack the code' on deploying geothermal energy at scale; Cranes return to Ukraine: birds of joy in a war-torn land... PLUS: A guide to electric car disinformation... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...