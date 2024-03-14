IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Florida Republicans ban local efforts to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat exposure; Fossil fuel industry still not plugging climate-warming methane leaks; Republicans' Project 2025 would withdraw U.S. from Paris Climate Agreement again, and block re-entry; PLUS: California's snowpack is back, but too late to help struggling salmon... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Florida Republican lawmakers ban local ordinances protecting workers from heat exposure:
- Florida passes 'cruel' bill curbing water and shade protections for workers (Guardian):
Industry pressure has led state to prevent any city, county or municipality from adopting laborer protections amid extreme heat...At present, there are no federal standards to protect outdoor workers in the US from heat and humidity – which can be deadly and is getting worse due to global heating. Protections therefore vary greatly from state to state.
- Florida Senate passes bill blocking local rules protecting workers from heat, after the planet notched its hottest year in recorded history in 2023 (NBC News)
- AUDIO: After record summer, Florida looks set to ban local heat protections for workers (WLRN-Miami)
- Blocked by lawmakers, Florida farmworkers seek help on heat protection from food industry (Miami Herald/MSN)
- As heat becomes a national threat, who will be protected? (Grist):
Extreme heat affects everyone. But in Florida, the hottest state in the country, only one group is legally protected...Florida is the hottest state in the country and has some of the highest rates of hospitalization due to heat illness...[T]he disparities in who lawmakers choose to protect are telling.
- IEA: Fossil fuel industry still not plugging methane leaks:
- Fossil fuel firms must plug methane leaks to meet climate targets, warns watchdog (Guardian):
Spending to clean up their operations would be equivalent to only 5% of profits made last year, IEA estimates.
- Planet-heating methane released by the fossil fuel industry rose to near-record highs in 2023 (Oman Observer):
Paris - Planet-heating methane released by the fossil fuel industry rose to near-record highs in 2023 despite technology available to curb this pollution at virtually no cost, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
- Texas sues Biden EPA to block new methane pollution restrictions:
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues EPA over federal rule limiting methane pollution (Houston Chronicle/MSN):
"We have the technology to dramatically, and cost-effectively, cut pollution. Why on Earth wouldn’t we use it?" said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. "It’s incredibly disappointing, albeit not surprising, that rather than work to reduce pollution, the state of Texas is actively fighting efforts to do so."
- Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Finalized Methane Rule (The Hill)
- Republicans' Project 2025 requires U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement --- again:
- How Trump could exit the Paris climate deal — and thwart reentry (E&E News):
The plan has support inside Trump’s orbit and is included in a 920-page policy road map [pdf] that prominent conservatives drafted for the next Republican to win the White House. It could prevent the next Democratic president from simply reentering the Paris agreement, which President Joe Biden did when he took office in 2021. It’s one of many ways Trump’s allies are planning to push second-term climate policies that are more enduring than some of his first-term efforts.
- Voters Need to Know About Project 2025 (Covering Climate Now):
Drafted by The Heritage Foundation, the agenda would “institutionaliz[e] Trumpism” and dismantle US climate policy.
- California: good news on snowpack, bad news for salmon:
- Storms recharge California snowpack, easing drought fears (Washington Post):
Significantly, the storms have all but guaranteed an extended break from punishing drought conditions that gripped the state for years.
- California snowpack now above average, but will it last? (Reuters/MSN)
- California relaxes controversial new water conservation rules (San Jose Mercury News)
- 'Catastrophic': California Salmon Season To Be Restricted Or Shut Down — Again (CalMatters):
California’s fishing industry is bracing for another bad year as federal managers today announced plans to heavily restrict or prohibit salmon fishing this year, following a complete ban last year...While more Chinook salmon returned from the ocean to spawn last year than in 2022, fishery managers said the population is expected to be so small that they must be protected to avoid overfishing.
- March Snow Survey Shows Improvement for Sierra Snowpack (CA Dept. of Water Resources)
- VIDEO: DWR Snow Survey Live Stream at Phillips Station - March 2024 (CA Dept. of Water Resources)
- California Reservoirs Topping Off, Quelling Drought Fears (California Globe)
- U.K. greenhouse gas emissions fall to lowest levels since 1879:
- Analysis: UK emissions in 2023 fell to lowest level since 1879 (Carbon Brief):
The last time UK emissions were this low, Queen Victoria was on the throne, Benjamin Disraeli was prime minister...Apart from brief rebounds after the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 lockdowns, UK emissions have fallen during every year for the past two decades.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
