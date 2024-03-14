With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Florida Republicans ban local efforts to protect outdoor workers from extreme heat exposure; Fossil fuel industry still not plugging climate-warming methane leaks; Republicans' Project 2025 would withdraw U.S. from Paris Climate Agreement again, and block re-entry; PLUS: California's snowpack is back, but too late to help struggling salmon... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): As heat becomes a national threat, who will be protected?; Arizona’s most populous county has confirmed 645 heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix last year; Taps run dry in Johannesburg amid record heat wave; Methane emissions are triple government estimates, study finds; ‘Invisible’ water losses in California’s agricultural heartland now match volume of giant reservoir; 7 of the 10 hottest countries in the world are on 1 continent; MA town spent $600K on sand, one winter storm washed it away days later... PLUS: The oceans we knew are already gone... and much, MUCH more! ...

